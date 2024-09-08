Green Line: A fresh push to redefine public transportation in Lagos

Coming on the heels of the first anniversary of Rail Mass Transit Blue Line is the plan by the Lagos government to build a Green Line rail as a fresh push to redefine the state’s public transportation.

The Green Line is the state’s third rail line, coming after the Red Line. It is a 68-kilometre rail line designed to run from the Lekki Free Zone to Marina where it will connect with the Blue Line.

“This new line will transform our transport landscape, linking key areas like Victoria Island, Lekki, Ajah, and more,” Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of the state, wrote on his X (formerly Twitter).

The governor stated this after signing what he described as “a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to bring this ambitious project to life.”

According to the governor, the new rail line is projected to carry over 500,000 passengers daily at launch, rising to over a million as demand grows. He added that with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated and CHEC leading the design, financing and operation, the Green Line will redefine public transport in Lagos.

He hoped that the Green Line would complement existing rail lines, including the Red Line, which has already begun partial operations. “Together, these lines form the backbone of our Strategic Transport Masterplan, designed to create a fast, efficient, and connected Lagos,” the governor enthused.

Continuing, he said, “just yesterday (Wednesday last week), we celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line, which has served an impressive two million passengers without significant disruptions.

This success shows that Lagos is ready for more; we are ready for the future. In August 2024, the Blue Line increased daily trips from 54 to 72, reducing travel time between Marina and Mile 2 from 30 to 18 minutes.”

It is expected that the impact of the three rail lines, when fully operational, will go beyond transportation to serve as catalysts for economic growth, connecting communities, reducing travel time, and enhancing the quality of life for millions.

As a response to the environment challenges arising from its growing population and fast-paced urbanisation, all crammed on a small land area measuring just 0.4 percent of Nigeria’s total land mass, Lagos has been bullish with building transport infrastructure.

Because of its small landmass, the state which is Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre, suffers from traffic congestion at the suburbs as well as the city centre which is why its multi-modal transport ambition emphasises water and rail transportation.

The rail transport system has recorded some levels of success, especially the 27-kilometre Blue Line which is part of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system. Its first phase, which was completed in 2023 covers 13km from Marina in Lagos Island to Mile 2. It began commercial operations in September 2023 and has transported about two million passengers in one year.

The Red Line is a 37-kilometre rail project, connecting Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo, Lagos. The first phase, spanning 27 kilometres has eight stations, including Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo.

It is hoped that, when fully operational, the Red Line will run 20 trips and carry 500,000 passengers daily.

On its part, the Green Line, for which an MoU has just been sign, will run from Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ) to Marina; the 85.7km Purple Line, still at conception level, will run from Redemption Camp to Ojo, while the 48km Orange Line will run from Ikeja CBD to Agbowa.

These rail lines, which also include a proposed Yellow Line, are designed to provide modern, sustainable, and efficient mass transit solutions across Lagos.

As part of efforts to decongest traffic in the city, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), in partnership with Agence Française de Development (AFD), turned the sod for the construction of a transport interchange hubs designed to be a central nexus for various modes of transportation. These are the Marina and Mile 2 Interchange Hubs.

Abimbola Akinajo, managing director of LAMATA, explained that these hubs would integrate multiple modes of transport, including buses, BRT, and rail services, facilitating smooth and efficient transit for commuters. He noted that the hub will be equipped with modern amenities, offering convenience and comfort, and ensuring a superior travel experience.

“By improving transport links, the hubs are expected to stimulate local economies, attract investments, and create job opportunities. The project aligns with sustainable development goals, promoting the use of public transport and reducing carbon emissions,” Akinajo assured.

