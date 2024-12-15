GOtv to make holiday season memorable with ‘Open Window Offer’

GOtv Nigeria has restated its commitment to make the holiday season a truly memorable period with its ‘Open Window’ offer for the festive season.

From December 13 to January 6, 2025, subscribers on the pay TV’s lower-tier packages can enjoy premium content typically available on GOtv Supa Plus.

According to a statement made available to BusinessDay, the payTV disclosed that the Open Window offers a perfect opportunity for subscribers to explore the GOtv Supa Plus package, which now comes with a festive saving of N1,800.

“For just N13,900, instead of the usual N15,700, families can unlock an even wider range of entertainment to enjoy throughout the season.”

According to the statement, GOtv is bringing families together, with the Open Window at the heart of the mission.

It stated that subscribers can look forward to premium highlights, including the Bovi Comedy Special airing from December 24 to 26, and a variety of movies like Shark Tale, Yogi Bear on M-Net Movies 4 (GOtv Channel 3), and festive classics to rekindle fond memories.

Starting with a Premier League and La Liga football window from December 13 to 16, sports fans can catch all the action live and stay updated with their favourite teams.

For families, all movie and kids’ channels will be open from December 13th to January 6th, ensuring endless hours of captivating stories and animated adventures for viewers of all ages.

Music and culture enthusiasts are not left out either. Channel 49 will serve as a dedicated hub for concerts, carols, and carnivals happening throughout December, celebrating the best of the festive spirit.

From soulful Christmas carols to vibrant cultural displays, this channel promises to be a highlight for audiences seeking unique festive experiences.

“To join in the excitement, all subscribers need to do is ensure their GOtv accounts are active. Those yet to subscribe or reconnect can do so conveniently via the MyGOtv app or by dialling *288#.

“GOtv also invites fans to share their festive moments on social media using #GOtvBetaSeason, sparking conversations and celebrating the joy of togetherness.”

With a diverse lineup of content and activities tailored for every viewer, GOtv ensures that the holiday season is filled with joy, laughter, and the magic of unforgettable entertainment.

