Gospel Filmmaking Network to strengthen professionalism among Christian content producers

L-R: Ben Ope Johnson, member, board of trustees (BOT); Kayode Babalola, DG; David Kola Okeowo, vice chairman, BOT; Damilola Mike Bamiloye, executive secretary, and Kunle Adepoju, member, BOT, all of Gospel Filmmaking Network (GFN), during the maiden GFN annual conference, held at the Redemption Camp.

…Inducts 120 new members

Gospel Filmmaking Network (GFN), an umbrella body for Christian content producers has reiterated its commitment to strengthen professionalism among Christian filmmakers, just as it resolves to raise God fearing and heavenly conscious faith based movie makers across the globe.

As part of efforts to deepen and grow the association, 120 new members were inducted during the maiden 2-day annual conference, which started on Friday 8 and concluded on Saturday November 9, 2024, with the theme ‘An Excellence Spirit.’

“The vision of establishing this association was first birthed 20 years ago, in the year 2004 to be precise, when it was inaugurated at Premiere Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State, amidst many drama ministers and Christian movie makers of that time,” Mike Bamiloye, chairman, board of trustees of GFN said.

Bamiloye, who was represented by David Kola Okeowo, vice chairman of the BoT, disclosed that the network was re-inaugurated on June 7, 2024, during the Drama Ministers Power Night, held at the Jesus Centre of Mount Zion Faith Ministries Intl, Ibadan.

He said that the network was created to serve as an umbrella professional body for evangelical filmmakers, and provide a platform for professional development, collaboration and representation within the Christian filmmaking industry.

Read also: Gospel movie, ‘Praey’ premiers

According to him, the network will create ministerial opportunities for its members within and outside Nigeria, and will maintain standard and discipline in the gospel motion pictures production sector. “To liaise with other gospel motion picture makers in cordial relationships with the external environment.”

Kayode Babalola, Director General, Gospel Filmmaking Network (GFN), said the network seeks to uphold and elevate the standards of gospel film production. He said further that as custodians of the message of Christ, gospel filmmakers have a mandate to present the message with excellence, creativity, and professionalism.

“Our films must not only communicate the heart of the gospel but also meet and surpass industry standards in technical quality, storytelling, and artistic merit. Excellence honours God, and that is our standard,” Babalola said.

According to him, GFN aims to provide comprehensive training, mentorship, and resources that will enhance the skills and capabilities of its members. He said that the network has a clear mission to equip, empower, and uplift every crew member involved in gospel filmmaking.

“GFN is a community, a network, and a guild specifically designed to cater to the technical crew members who labour tirelessly behind the scenes of Christian films and productions. For far too long, the faces in front of the camera have received well-deserved recognition and applause.

“However, the efforts of those who work diligently in areas like directing, set design, makeup artistry, production design, continuity, costume design, sound engineering, and many other critical roles often go unnoticed,” Babalola said.

He disclosed further that the network is creating a thriving ecosystem through workshops, masterclasses, and hands-on practical sessions, where knowledge is exchanged, talents are refined, and a new generation of creatives rises to the challenge of impactful filmmaking.

Share