Golden Terra launches ‘Heartful Choice’ campaign to celebrate World Heart Day

In celebration of this year’s World Heart Day, Golden Terra Soya Oil has introduced its ‘Heartful Choice’ campaign, reinforcing its dedication to promoting heart health and encouraging Nigerians to prioritise cardiovascular well-being.

The campaign aligns with the theme of this year’s World Heart Day, “Use Heart for Action,” as Golden Terra Soya Oil strives to educate consumers about making informed, heart-conscious decisions.

As a leading brand in healthy cooking oils, Golden Terra Soya Oil has collaborated with cardiologists, nutritionists, and health experts to drive awareness on the importance of heart-healthy lifestyles.

Through live sessions, engaging social media content, and educational initiatives, the campaign highlights ways to reduce cardiovascular risks by adopting healthier habits.

A central focus of the ‘Heartful Choice’ campaign is educating consumers about the role of Polyunsaturated Fatty Acids (PUFA), found in Golden Terra Soya Oil, which help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Consumers are encouraged to read food labels carefully and understand the distinction between unhealthy saturated fats and heart-friendly alternatives like PUFA, which contribute to maintaining healthy cholesterol levels and promoting overall cardiovascular wellness.

Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer at TGI Group, emphasised the brand’s ongoing commitment to heart health.

“Golden Terra Oil believes that every meal is an opportunity to nourish your heart,” Bhattacharya said.

“By educating consumers about the benefits of PUFAs and fostering a culture of mindful eating, Golden Terra empowers Nigerians to make heart-healthy choices and prioritize their cardiovascular health. World Heart Day reminds us that small, heartful decisions in our daily lives can make a big difference in our overall well-being.”

