Get facts right before talking about people – Rita Edochie

Veteran Actress, Rita Edochie has advised people to get their facts right before judging or talking about other people, especially those in the entertainment industry.

Using her social media account to express this opinion, Rita admonished those who talk about people they have not met in real life; let alone knowing anything about them.

While using her page to drum support for her younger colleague, Angela Okorie, who was allegedly, evicted from her home by her landlord, said she knows Angela would never have any issues with paying her rents.

She said, “Who God don bless e don bless. Kindly celebrate grace and quench the hate. Always get your facts right and crystal clear on matters concerning individuals you have never met at all before coming out to say something about them.

Read also: Our collective Nollywood, Apostle Suleiman and bras and pants’ matters

“My great baby from day one, when God designed you for greatness, none of your haters and lovers were present, God did the design all by himself. The reason most people you have helped and brought very close always stab you with a sharp knife is what I cannot fathom, but it is well.”

Edochie claimed that Angela is a “big girl” and can never be involved in rent issues.

“Now let me reiterate this for the sake of those who don’t know, when you hear of the compound word “big fishes”, Angela Okorie is one of them. Maybe you have not had her in close contacts but the Angela I know can never have a problem with rents on any landed property. How can a landlady of various landed property find it difficult with renewing the annual rent of a building she purposely decided not to buy off to an extent of being evicted. This is extremely funny abeg.

“My baby girl, you are a shining star and an outstanding legit in her reign. Please keep shaking the world and giving them what to talk about at least for the sake of their feeding, country don too hard I swear and haters need to eat too.”

Share