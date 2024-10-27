Gemspread Publishing seeks authentic African stories

Gemspread Publishing, a digital publishing outfit has opened its Submissions Window for its new imprint HARMATTAN. Gemspread Publishing declares that Harmattan is “dedicated to promoting and publishing authentic African stories from new and emerging authors of African descent”.

The publishing window is open from 21 October to 22 November 2024.

Officials of the Akure, Ondo State publishing house have been going round to create awareness. Ms Shalom Shaba, Director of Publication at GEMSPREAD recently visited the S secretary General of the Pan African Writers Association (PAWA) Dr Wale Okediran in his Accra, Ghana office.

Ms Shaba brought samples of the first few books of Gemspread Publishing and its Harmattan imprint. Dr Kemi Wale-Olaitan, Acting Vice President, Africa University College Of Communication, Accra, Ghana, was part of the visit.

Current titles are Promise Onyekachukwu, A Hot Lagos Afternoon, Mwangi Nyambura, Of Musical Affairs, and Harachi Nnamchi, Ka chi foo nu.

Interested authors can send manuscripts through the link

https://publishing.gemspread.com/blog/gemspread-publishing-opens-submissions-window.

Dr Kemi Wale-Olaitan, Dr Wale Okediran and Ms Shalom Shaba with Gemspread Publishers books.

