Game Rush Boxing Day showdown slated for December 26

Organisers of Nigeria’s Game Rush ‘Chaos in the Ring’ bout has announced December 26, 2024, for the next boxing showdown exhibition.

The bout, which was named after the usual holiday celebration that occurred a day after Christmas, will bring boxing and sports enthusiast together in a celebration mood.

“The success of ‘Chaos in the Ring’ has inspired us to continue expanding the horizons of Nigerian boxing, and we look forward to delivering another exciting event this December,” Ezekiel Adamu, CEO, Balmoral Group, a 360 events solutions company, stated.

Adamu stated while hosting winners of the Game Rush ‘Chaos in The Ring’ boxing bout to a courtesy visit at the Balmoral headquarters in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The visit celebrated the athletes for their victories in the boxing series organised by Balmoral Group’s sporting subsidiary, Game Rush. He also encouraged the champions to leverage the pivotal moment in their careers and strive for global recognition.

“You have done an incredible job in the ring. Now, it is time to carry that same energy outside of it—be intentional, feel the success, and build on it. It is not just about your achievements in the ring but how you carry yourself beyond it,” Adamu stated.

He stated that through Game Rush, Balmoral Group aims to foster grassroots sports development, nurture the next generation of athletes, and provide unforgettable experiences for sports enthusiasts across Nigeria.

He acknowledged concerns raised by athletes and assured that the group would continue to prioritise the growth of the sport and athletes’ access to top-tier resources.

Adamu stated further that Game Rush is platform provided to help athletes showcase their talents by equipping them with the resources, exposure, and opportunities to excel, both locally and internationally.

Joy Nene Ojo, winner, national female super bantamweight challenge, speaking on behalf of the athletes highlighted the need for better equipment and facilities.

Notable attendees included; Remi Aboderin, secretary-general, Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC), president, West African Boxing Union, alongside Kazeem Lawal, National Super Welterweight Challenge winner; Basit ‘Jokerboy’ Adebayo, National Lightweight Challenge winner; Joy Nene Ojo, National Female Super Bantamweight Challenge winner.

Others are Yusuf ‘Hungry Lion’ Ogunbunmi, National Light Welterweight Challenge winner; Rasheed ‘Faliboy’ Adeyemo, National Middleweight Challenge winner; Agba Meshack, National Cruiserweight Challenge winner, and Nurudeen Salawu, National Super Flyweight Title Fight winner.

