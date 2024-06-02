Foundation partners Access Bank to bridge digital empowerment with DigiGap 4.0

NerdzFactory Foundation has partnered Access Bank to bridge the Nigerian tech skill gap at DigiGap 4.0.

In a statement, the Foundation said that the DigiGap 4.0 programme, which commenced on April 14, 2024, has equipped participants with in-demand ICT skills necessary to excel in today’s digital economy.

It said: “In a country where unemployment rates stand at 33.3 percent and human capital potential remains largely untapped, initiatives like DigiGap are crucial in bridging the gap between job seekers and available opportunities.

“Building on the success of previous iterations, DigiGap 4.0 reached an additional 500 young Nigerians, providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the digital age.”

The statement further disclosed that the programme focused on workshops, webinars, and hands-on projects on specialised tracks such as Product Design and Digital Marketing.

Through practical learning experiences, participants honed their skills and gained valuable insights into the digital landscape.

Ade Olowojoba, managing director of NerdzFactory Foundation, said: “DigiGap 4.0 represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower Nigerian youth with the skills needed to succeed in the digital era. By investing in their knowledge and capabilities, we are shaping individual futures and driving progress for our nation.”