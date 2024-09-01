Foundation commits ₦100 m to boost youth, women empowerment

The Ike Odoeme Foundation has launched the Project Mount initiative to empower youths and women throughout Imo State and beyond.

The first phase of Project Mount, known as the “100 Million Naira Initiative,” represents a substantial commitment to fostering economic growth. The Foundation has pledged to allocate ₦500,000 each to 40 youths to help them establish businesses and engage in farming.

Additionally, 200 women will receive ₦100,000 each to support their ventures. The initiative also includes ₦10 million in interest-free loans for businesses and a ₦50 million investment in the Global Apprenticeship Hub, dubbed ‘Nwa Boi.’

Launched recently at at Saint Cyprian Anglican Church in Owerri, the project is designed to address Nigeria’s growing economic challenges and offers a suite of support services including skills development, community empowerment, business assistance, and interest-free loans.

Ikenna Odoeme, founder of the Ike Odoeme Foundation, expressed a forward-looking vision for the project: “This is just the beginning. Project Mount is not just about empowering individuals but also about creating a ripple effect where those empowered can uplift others. Together, we can build stronger, more resilient communities.”

The launch event attracted a diverse group of dignitaries, business leaders, and community stakeholders. Poly-Mbah from Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education in Owerri stated the importance of agriculture in community sustainability. She said, “Crop farming is the backbone of sustainable communities,” and emphasised the need for discipline both in farming and in making life choices.

The initiative’s early beneficiaries have already shared impactful stories of transformation. A young entrepreneur from Ihitte-Uboma, reflecting on her experience, said: “This project has given me the tools and confidence to pursue my dreams. I am grateful for the support and the opportunity to build a better future for myself and my community.”

Project Mount will operate year-round, with new businesses selected for various phases each year. The Ike Odoeme Foundation is dedicated to expanding this initiative across Nigeria, with plans to reach additional communities in the future. Odoeme emphasised the project’s broader goal: “Not only in Imo State but across Nigeria, women, youths, children, and businesses need resources and support. Project Mount seeks to be that support, reducing unemployment and fostering economic growth.”

Speaking further, Odoeme also discussed the challenges faced during the project’s development, including scepticism and fraudulent activities. To address these issues, a dedicated team was established in each community to verify applicants and ensure proper documentation.

The Founder also highlighted the need for national and international support to scale Project Mount effectively. “Plans are in place to expand across Nigeria, but we must first ensure success in each community. We are prepared for the journey ahead, seeking both financial and manpower support to achieve our goals,” he said.