Foundation, African Future Leadership Magazine to hold conference, award

To celebrate the impact of exceptional leaders in the continent of Africa, The Second Chance Care Foundation in collaboration with the African Future Leadership Magazine have concluded plans to hold the 9th edition of its African Future Leadership Public Service and Entrepreneurship Conference and award.

The annual event which comes under the theme, ‘Africans for Africa: Resetting Africa’s economy for prosperity,’ is scheduled to hold on 5th, October in Lagos.

A statement signed and made available to the media by the founder of The Second Chance Care Foundation and African Future Leadership Magazine, Mark Idiahi, the annual event aimed at honoring the outstanding achievements and contributions of leaders, organisations, and innovators across the continent.

Idiahi, who is also the convener of the event, recalled that in the past eight years it had recorded success stories of prominent individuals and brands through networking opportunities, business partnerships and charting a cause for the emergence of new and enviable Africa.

The statement read in parts: “Africa is currently at a crossroads, the cry for transformational leadership is loud and clear, from the most uprising In Kenya to the protest in Nigeria.

“It’s all a clarion call for change that will birth transformation in the continent. And again, Africa over the years has been a victim of poor narrative by the mainstream media as a dark continent, through this conference we hope to be able to retell Africa’s story.’’

Expected guest speakers at the event, include CEO, Africa Private Sector Summit. Lucy Surhyel Newman, Associate Professor, Acting Director of Research and Studies, Nigeria Institute of International Affairs, (NIIA), Chairperson, Lagos Chamber of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Creative and Entertainment Sector, Ngozi Omambala.