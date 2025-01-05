Food security critical to Nigeria’s development – Entrepreneur

Ayo Oyoze Baje (r), president, GPAAN, presenting a plaque of the Fellowship of the Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria to Francis Toromade, the guest lecturer (l) at the End of Year meeting held recently in Lagos.

The Director General of the Premier Agribusiness Academy, Francis Toromade has said that food security was critical to Nigeria’s development.

Toromade made the observation at a public lecture held recently in Lagos by the Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria (GPAAN).

Speaking on the title, ‘The Way Forward for Nigeria’s Food Security,’ Toromade emphasized the need for food security in Nigeria, noting that with a population of more than 200 million, it was crucial to evolve sustainable food systems that would address the challenges posed by population growth, urbanisation, climate change, infrastructural deficit, policy inconsistency, technology and insecurity.

According to the guest lecturer, who is also the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Supernumerary Unit, it was imperative to boost agricultural productivity by using mechanised farming and better seed varieties to increase crop yields for food staples like yams, rice and cassava.

He called for more investments in irrigation to promote climax-smart farming for drought affected crops like millet and sorghum.

On infrastructure development, Toromade canvassed for the building of more roads, storage and processing facilities for efficient distribution of cash crops like cocoa and oil palm.

On policy and investment, he called for increased agricultural budgets to attract private sector investments in value chain development for all geographical zones in the country.

He also called for proper management of insecurity through the provision of security in conflict zones to ensure consistent farming of key food and cash crops.

Toromade opined that the country’s six geopolitical zones are blessed with distinct agricultural strengths that can contribute significantly to Nigeria’s food security if the above strategies are implemented effectively.

In his welcome address, the President of GPAAN, Ayo Oyoze Baje, welcomed participants to the public lecture and thanked the guest lecturer for coming and for picking up the bill of hosting the event.

The president disclosed that Nigeria was currently ranked 110 out of 127 countries on the Global Hunger Index (GHI) for 2024.

He reeled out the achievements of the GPAAN under his watch to include Book donations, INEC accreditation as Election Observers, partnership with the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Lagos and the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, Women ARISE for Change and the establishment of zonal centres in Enugu, Port Harcourt and the FCT, Abuja.

Baje applauded all GPAAN members for their continued support and encouragement in the face of adversity.

He specially commended Achike Chude, Dipo Olayokun, Lekan Sote, Victor Anya, Sola

Adesanwo, Richard Inumah, coordinator of the End of Year meeting, Steve Aya, Ambrose Igboke, Cami Ezenwa, Kalu Emerson and Moyo Oyatogun, all of whom, he described as strong pillars of the group.

He specifically thanked the group’s Patrons such as Steve Ojo of President of Galaxy TV, Chidi Orazulike Comfort Coleman as well as two notable members who have hosted several of the group’s meetings, Amaechi Ikechukwu and Jide Akintunde for their continued support through the years.

