Focus on effective fiscal, monetary policies to stimulate growth, attract investment, Fendini boss tells FG

Adelaja Adeoye, CEO, Fendini Group, developers of Rayfield Gardens City Estate, has urged the Federal Government to focus on fiscal and monetary policies that will stimulate economic growth and make Nigeria an attractive investment destination for Africa and the world.

The Fendini boss, who expressed optimism that Nigeria’s economy will still flourish in the near future, stated that “there will be light at the end of the tunnel economically to make life better for Nigerians”.

Adeoye, while reacting at the official opening of Westmead Mall, a one-stop shop within Rayfield Gardens City Estate, Ibadan, emphasized the importance of a thriving economy, noting that “when the economy is good, more people will be able to afford their preferred land and real properties”.

He acknowledged the significant impact of the economy on the real estate sector and expressed hope that the cost of building materials will reduce with President Bola Tinubu’s economic initiatives.

While saying that the opening of Westmead is set to revolutionise the shopping experience, he praised Governor Seyi Makinde’s developmental strides.

“Oyo State has been positioned as a prime investment destination for various sectors. This investment momentum is expected to continue, with the state hosting a global investment summit in London to showcase the state’s investment opportunities”.

Adeoye stated that the mall is strategically positioned to cater for the needs of residents and the general public, which boasts of impressive amenities, offers exceptional customer services, and unmatched retail.

“Rayfield Gardens City Estate is a one-stop shop and first of its kind in Oyo State. We are confident that those desiring comfortable, serene, luxurious living and secured space will choose our estate first because we have in place all the necessary infrastructures such as paved roads, drainages, water, electricity installation, solar powered street lights, and effective security formation including CCTV cameras,” Adeoye said.

Adeoye explained that Rayfield Gardens City consist of stunning duplexes, with serviced plots available for interested public who wants to build their choice homes in the estate, calling on investors who will also like to build hotels, schools, hospitals, banking halls and international conference centres in the commercial wing of the estate.

It would be recalled that in October 2024, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, visited the estate, where he inspected ongoing development of various duplexes and other projects and commended the developer for their hard work and creative approach towards the project.

The development of the estate is a public-private-partnership initiative between Fendini and the Oyo State Government via Oyo State Investment and Private Public Partnership Agency (OYSIPA).

