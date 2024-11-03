Firm unveils app to streamline HR functions, reduce business costs

HCMatrix, a data driven human resource (HR) management firm, recently unveiled HCMatrix 3.0 to improve operational efficiency, streamline various HR functions, and reduce costs for businesses.

Chukwuma Ukeagu, founder/CEO, HCMatrix, said that HCMatrix 3.0 provides data-driven insights, which enable better decision-making for strategic HR functions like hiring, performance management, and workforce planning.

Ukeagu said that with HCMatrix 3.0 managers and HR personnel can instantly access accurate and up-to-date employee data for faster decision-making. According to him, the latest version will improve time spent on manual processes and prompt executive decision making by business leaders.

He disclosed that HCMatrix 3.0 version stores all employee information in one place to provide a holistic view of the workforce for HR managers and business leaders.

Mfonobong Umana, product manager, HCMatrix, said that the 3.0 version of the application will help organizations, especially HR managers to reduce administrative cost.

She noted further that automation reduces the need for extensive HR staff to manage routine tasks, which in turn help in cutting operational costs. “By speeding up recruitment processes, HCMatrix reduces the cost of vacant positions and shortens the hiring cycle,” Umana said.

Ozioma Ajaraonye, chief operations officer (COO) HC Matrix, said that HR managers can proactively address issues, reduce turnover costs by using predictive analytics to understand employee satisfaction and engagement.

According to her, HCMatrix improves operational efficiency by automating manual processes, which helps to reduce errors, and enable faster workflows. “They enhance decision-making by providing real-time data, advanced analytics, and insights that help in workforce planning, talent management, and compliance,” Ajaraonye said.

