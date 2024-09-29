Firm to empower vulnerable Nigerians on renewable energy production

Darlington Alozie, chief executive officer of Dawsolar Marketing Company, has disclosed the firm’s readiness to support Nigerians and the federal government in creating job opportunities and stimulating economic activities at the grassroots level by training vulnerable people in solar power production and engineering.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, Alozie said that the firm plans to engage in direct technical empowerment training for the selected individuals after which they would be sent for a one year course abroad to be attached to companies on solar power production, upon return they would be branded to sell their solar products and engage in joint business with people.

He also said that with the training and empowerment, there would be a lot of solar power engineers who would have gone for the training and come back to produce enough and affordable solar power for Nigerians within the next two years.

Alozie further urged Nigerians to check their company website to register to program, while lamenting the high cost of solar power in Nigeria, stressing that some imported solar power into Nigeria currently are inferior in quality.

According to him, “So, while we are trying to set up the physical structure of the production line that would be helping us produce and maintain, set up solar devices here, by the time the engineers are back they would be the one running the thing and continue training from there.

“We would train people to be able to do these things, these are people that are in the local communities but they don’t have money, we can assist them and enroll them for the training.

“The local community have been disfranchised economically and the way we intend to run these communities involves most transitional local government chairmen to speak to village heads, to give us those people who went to school but don’t have anyone to train them. If you have a special child, enroll him or her in the programme.

“If you know you want to be trained or you are already an engineer of a particular field and you want to become solar engineer, not just installer, we need people who can open and fix it.”