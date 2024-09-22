Firm launches app to simplify global relocation, visa process for Nigerian tech talents

A Nigerian fintech has unveiled the eMigr8 tech visa app to support Nigerian tech talents seeking to relocate to other countries.

The app was unveiled during a recent eMigr8 open day webinar, as a pivotal tool in streamlining the complex process of tech visa applications. It was also disclosed as an important tool in addressing the growing demand for global tech talent, particularly from developing nations.

According to the tech experts who facilitated the webinar, the app offers resources, coaching, and step-by-step guidance, helping users navigate from selecting the appropriate visa type to preparing for interviews, ensuring they are well-equipped to succeed in their relocation journey.

“Tech talents seeking relocation opportunities deserve a smooth journey, and that’s where the eMigr8 Tech Visa App comes in. It streamlines your tech talent visa process by offering a user-friendly interface that guides you through every step. You can manage your tasks, monitor progress, and access essential resources—all within the app—to stay updated on the latest industry trends,” Chisom Udeh, facilitator and product development expert, said.

Bade Adesemowo, Nigerian tech entrepreneur, said that every feature in the app, and those that will be added in the future, are products of conversations centred around various tech talent visa applicants’ experiences and are tailored to solve any potential challenges.

“The app would, among other functionalities, continue to ensure tech talents remain globally attractive in the tech market by providing real-time updates and notifications, opening up access to relevant communities, enabling them to choose their preferred coaches and keep up with coaching sessions, and conveniently tracking their progress.”

According to her, the eMigr8 platform with over 40 success stories, is prominent for assisting tech enthusiasts and professionals in becoming globally attractive talents while guiding them through the various tech visa opportunities available for their specific career paths and relocation goals.