Firm launches alternative fuel, raw material facility for sustainable production

As a response to Nigeria’s energy crisis and high raw materials cost, a Nigerian firm which prides itself as a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, has launched alternative fuel and raw materials (AFR) facility.

The firm, Lafarge Africa, a member of the Holcim Group, explained in a statement in Lagos at the weekend that the facility, which was launched at their Mfamosing Plant in Cross River State, is aimed at setting new standards in sustainable cement production.

According to officials of the company, the launch of the facility marks a transformative shift in the company’s operations towards sustainable energy use, underscoring its commitment to reducing environmental impact, driving local economic empowerment and setting new standards for innovation within Nigeria’s construction industry.

The commissioning event brought together key government officials, community leaders, industry stakeholders, and partners to celebrate a milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards a circular economy.

It is expected that with the AFR facility, Lafarge Africa will significantly reduce its carbon footprint by replacing conventional fossil fuels with alternative energy sources derived from non-recyclable waste materials.

“Today is more than a significant milestone for Lafarge Africa; it is a remarkable step forward for Nigeria’s construction industry, setting new standards in sustainability and innovation. This facility will enable us to use alternative fuels and materials in our production, lowering our CO2 emissions and positioning us as a leader in sustainable practices across Nigeria and Africa,” Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, GMD/CEO of Lafarge Africa, said.

Alade-Akinyemi stressed that the AFR platform goes beyond environmental benefits, fostering local economic growth by creating “a diverse chain of jobs for individuals, small businesses, and entrepreneurs involved in collection, sorting, and supply of materials to the plant.”

He added that the facility will generate steady demand for local truck operators, logistics providers, and small to medium-sized enterprises, making the AFR platform a catalyst for job creation and economic empowerment, while engaging a wide network of community members and businesses.

Daniel Adedokun, Head of Lafarge Geocycle, revealed the company’s commitment to sustainability, pointing out that the AFR platform aligns with Nigeria’s national ambition for Net Zero emissions.

Read also: Firms should create organisational frameworks that spur innovation – Lafarge Africa CEO

“As we activate this platform, we look forward to scaling its impact, strengthening partnerships with industries and communities, and leading sustainable practices within Nigeria. As you know, Nigeria has committed to a Net-Zero goals, and this project is part of that journey to reduce our national CO2 emissions,” he said.

The event drew support from government officials, community leaders and industry stakeholders. Bassey Otu, governor of Cross River State, who was represented by Micheal Odere, commissioner for finance, endorsed the facility.

“We are proud to have partners who share our vision of an environmentally sustainable and economically vibrant Cross River State. Today’s project by Lafarge is a significant addition to these efforts, reflecting how public and private sectors can work hand-in-hand for sustainable development,” he said.

Moses Osogi, the state’s Commissioner for Environment, commended the company’s efforts, saying, “Lafarge is leading by example in environmental responsibility, turning waste into wealth and creating jobs that positively empower the youth in Cross River State.”

Osogi pledged his ministry’s full support, affirming that such initiatives create a cleaner, more sustainable environment.

Etukudo Etim, state coordinator, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Cross River State, praised Lafarge Africa’s dedication to sustainability, while encouraging continued innovation. “Lafarge is setting a new standard by significantly reducing emissions and engaging the community in environmental stewardship. This project is a win-win for both the environment and the economy,” he stated.

Eromosele Itala, environmental supervisor and manager, Waste Management, Chevron Nigeria, spoke on behalf of the oil and gas industry. “Our partnership with Lafarge demonstrates our shared commitment to sustainability,” he said. “Since 2021, we’ve collaborated on managing waste, transforming it into alternative fuel for cement production. This partnership is a ‘marriage of purpose’ that addresses one of our biggest urban challenges: sustainable waste management.”

Lafarge Africa’s AFR system is part of a broader sustainability strategy aligned with Holcim’s global commitment to net-zero emissions and sustainable innovation in construction. The AFR facility helps advance Nigeria’s transition toward a circular economy by reducing waste and supporting environmental goals.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

Share