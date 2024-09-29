Firm indicates interest in investing more in Nigeria’s economy

Africa’s leading traveling agency, TMT Travels and Tours Limited, has said that it was poised to investing more in the Nigeria’s economy.

Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, chief executive officer (CEO) of the travelling agency, noted that the reason why TMT Travels and Tours Limited decided to invest more in Nigeria is that the company is committed to improving its services and operational mechanisms to its teeming customers in the country.

Onukwubiri who spoke in Owerri, on Friday, while outlining the firm’s milestones in 12 years of its formation, said that TMT Travels and Tours Limited would grow from strength to strength.

The chief executive officer stated that the company’s topmost goal was to become the number one travelling Agency in Africa and one of the biggest in the world.

He expressed his happiness that at 12, TMT had made the dreams of countless number of people travelling abroad a reality.

“As TMT and Tours Limited marks its 12 years anniversary, we are happy to announce that we have made remarkable achievements. Though this is not where we were but this is not where we want to be.

“Twelve years ago, when I established the firm, my goal was to bring to realty, people’s dreams of travelling abroad seamlessly and I am happy to announce that we have made sure that countless numbers of people who approached us for that got results in record times.

“In 12 years of existence, we have grown in various capacities which included operational mechanisms, administrative management, human resources management, staff strength and public relations management but this is not where we want to be. We want to become the number one traveling agency in Africa and one of the best in the world in no distant time.

“We are grateful to many who had entrusted us with their dreams of processing their traveling documents and we happy to announce that we have not failed before and we won’t fail.

“At TMT and Tours Limited, we are committed to our customers’ satisfaction. We place honesty, integrity and competences above every other thing. We can but improve,” he said.