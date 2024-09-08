Firm explains how technology can bridge Nigeria’s educational divide

A UK-based firm has explained how technology can bridge Nigeria’s educational divide, saying that the technology, called education technology (EdTech), provides scalable solutions that bridge gaps in resources and access crucial to meet the needs of a growing student population.

The firm, known as transition school, explains further that given the ongoing issues of resource shortages, teacher deficits, and overcrowded classrooms, EdTech stands out as a transformative solution.

“By adopting scalable and cost-effective technology platforms, we can empower students nationwide, ensuring they have access to quality education regardless of their location or socio-economic status,” Mahmood Owolabi, Transition School’s Co-founder, said.

Owolabi, who spoke at a Round Table Talk on ‘Impact of EdTech Around the World’ hosted by the company, highlighted the transformative potential of EdTech in addressing Nigeria’s educational challenges.

He posited that the integration of EdTech as well as infrastructure investments offers a sustainable path to equipping Nigeria’s youth with the skills necessary for the future.

“By integrating EdTech into our educational framework, we can offer personalised learning experiences that are both accessible and affordable, especially for students in underserved regions,” he stated.

“Nigeria’s education sector has been unstable for many years, due largely to limited resources. EdTech offers scalable, affordable solutions that can equip millions of young Nigerians with the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital world.”

Owolabi spoke also in reaction to the growing demands on Nigeria’s education infrastructure, pointing out that, because Africa’s youth population is expected to represent over 40 percent of the global total by 2030, adopting EdTech as part of the country’s education strategy was essential.

Highlighting existing initiatives such as Nigeria’s Edukoya and ULesson platforms, Owolabi noted that online learning tools have already made significant strides in offering accessible education, adding that these platforms are creating pathways for K-12 students to access 24/7 learning support and examination preparation.

He, however, pointed out the persistent challenge of the digital divide, with only 27 percent of sub-Saharan Africa having internet access. “To truly capitalize on EdTech’s potential, we must invest in building robust digital infrastructure and ensuring equitable internet access for all students,” he said, calling on the Nigerian government, private sector, and civil society to collaborate to close the gap.

Owolabi is optimistic about the future of education, contending that with the right investments and strategic partnerships, Nigeria can make a giant leap forward. “EdTech will be pivotal in securing the country’s educational future and ensuring inclusive growth across the continent,” he assured.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE