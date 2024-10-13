Firm equips students with skills to thrive in Nigeria’s legal landscape

Employers are now looking for candidates with employability skills to complement their job-specific skills and study.

Skills including soft and key personal attributes are essential as they enable candidates to thrive and effectively perform in the workplace.

Therefore, aiming to better prepare students to thrive in the nation’s legal landscape, a legal career development firm, E-Lawyer Nigeria, has commenced a move to empower 2,000 law undergraduates from universities in Nigeria.

To achieve this, the firm is holding a career fair in Abuja to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s evolving legal landscape.

Students would be taken through career coaching sessions, CV writing workshops, mock interviews, skills assessments, and insightful panel discussions.

“The goal of E-Lawyer is to help students make informed career decisions and provide them with the necessary tools to excel in their chosen paths,” said Mina Obeten, founder of E-Lawyer Nigeria.

Obeten said the career fair will be held this October at Baze University in Abuja, and will open opportunities for law students and those from other faculties who wish to learn basic employability skills.

“We aim to support young legal professionals in their career growth and we are proud to offer international scholarship opportunities as part of our commitment to developing global lawyers for the continent.

“We will also facilitate internship placements with top-tier firms partnering with us— reinforcing our dedication to the student community,” Obeten explained.

Students will be taken through vision boarding, panel discussions with industry experts, career planning sessions, skills assessments, CV writing workshops, scholarship opportunities, and networking opportunities.

The initiative with the theme: ‘Innovate, Inspire, and Impact: The Future of Law,’ was made possible by Principle Legal Consult, UNICAF, General Assembly for African Artistry and Innovation, Crestfield Energy, and Lehi Attorneys.

Others include Brimwater, FALAS Nigeria, and Nigerian Breweries, PUSG, DATSWASUP, Legally Yes, BarristerStreet, and Legal Naija.

