Fina Trust MfB reiterates commitment to deepen Nigeria’s micro financing ecosystem

L-R: Akande Olutayo, chief risk officer; Buddika Wickramaarachchi, MD/CEO, and Mose Biodun Longe, head, internal control and compliance, all of Fina trust Microfinance Bank, to celebrate Olutayo and Longe, who both won the best Chief Risk Officer and Internal Control and Compliance at the just concluded 2024 GRC & FINCRIME Prevention Awards in Lagos.

Fina Trust Microfinance Bank (MfB) has reiterated its commitment to deepen trust within the Nigerian micro financing ecosystem, just as it reaffirms its mission to provide safe, reliable, and compliant financial services to the banking public.

The bank made this known during the recent annual Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) and Financial Crime Prevention (FINCRIME) award hosted by The Morgans Consortium in Lagos to celebrate risk managers, compliance, and internal control in the banking sector.

Two of Fina Trust MfB staffers were recognised for their commitment towards mitigating risk in the microfinance ecosystem. Akande Olutayo, chief risk officer, and Mose Biodun Longe, head of internal control and compliance emerged as winners at the 2024 GRC & FINCRIME Awards.

The organisers, Morgans Consortium emphasised the importance of such recognitions in encouraging best practices and inspiring a proactive approach to governance and compliance across the financial services industry. “This year’s ceremony highlighted the critical role that strong risk management and internal controls play in enhancing the stability and security of financial institutions in Nigeria and beyond.”

Akande Olutayo, Chief Risk Officer of Fina Trust Microfinance Bank, was celebrated for his strategic approach to risk mitigation and his outstanding leadership in steering the bank through complex regulatory challenges. His award underscores his dedication to ensuring Fina Trust’s resilience in a rapidly changing economic landscape, as well as his commitment to protecting clients’ interests.

Meanwhile, Mose Biodun Longe, the head of internal control and compliance, was recognised for his oversight and dedication to upholding the highest standards of compliance within the bank. According to the bank, Longe’s efforts have been instrumental in fostering a culture of integrity and accountability at Fina Trust, strengthening the bank’s position as a trusted institution in the financial sector.

Both awards reflect Fina Trust Microfinance Bank’s dedication to operational excellence and its commitment to adopting best practices in risk management, compliance, and governance. “Their achievements at the GRC & FINCRIME awards serve as a testament to the bank’s focus on continuous improvement, resilience, and industry leadership.”

