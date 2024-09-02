Fidson partners Liddie BE to conduct clinical study on Albendazole

Fidson Healthcare is partnering Liddie BE to conduct bioequivalence study on chewable Albendazole product.

The move is part of Fidson’s commitment to advance healthcare access and improve clinical outcomes in Nigeria.

Albendazole is an FDA approved medication for the treatment of a variety of parasitic worm infections prevalent in Nigeria and many parts of the world.

The BE study is said to be conducted under stringent regulatory guidelines that meet international standards and will compare the pharmacokinetics of the novel Albendazole formulation with the standard reference.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos to announce the partnership, CEO of Fidson, Fidelis Ayebae, said: “We are excited again to be at the forefront of innovation and leadership in the healthcare industry in Nigeria with this landmark effort.”

According to him, the study is a critical step towards the World Health Organisation (WHO) prequalification of their brand of chewable Albendazole tablets.

Explaining further, he said: “This collaboration being the first BE study in Nigeria and one of the first in Africa is a testament to the success of indigenous efforts and vision which we are very proud to lead.’’

Managing Director, Liddie BE Ltd, Lara Orafidiya, added: “We are happy to partner with Fidson on this critical study. Our expertise in clinical research will ensure that this product meets the required international standards for safety and efficacy.”

Orafidiya, who is also a professor, said: “We are committed to contributing to the healthcare landscape in Nigeria through world class clinical trials and research.

“The study results are expected to provide key data to support the WHO-PQ programme of the product.

“This initiative attests to both companies’ obligation to advancing healthcare access and improving clinical outcomes in Nigeria and across the continent.’’