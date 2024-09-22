FG urged to tackle insecurity, cyber-crime

The Federal Government has been urged to tackle the increasing cases of insecurity and cyber-crime in the country, which hamper national development.

Speaking at the 7th convocation and matriculation ceremony of Highstone Global University (HGU) Texas, USA and NIPEM Professional Education Management International, which held in Lagos, Maurice Azubike Odiete, president of NIPEM, said that insecurity and cyber-crime have become rampant in the society, affecting the masses.

He noted that kidnapping, banditries and terrorist attacks have hindered the economic development and progress of Nigeria.

“Many investors have left the country because of these problems, there is a need for the government to tackle them to ensure peace and progress in the nation,’’ he said.

On the other hand, Odiete, who is also a professor, criticised the federal government’s directive to dismiss workers who obtained degrees from universities in Benin Republic and Togo, while noting that such policy and its implementation would endanger the lives of those who will be affected.

“The government should have put into consideration the aftermath of such policy and its implementation. You will find out that 80 percent of the workers here are youths and if they are sacked where will they go? They may join armed robbery, kidnapping or cyber–crime activities, thereby causing more problems in the society,’’ Odiete added.

He appealed to the government to refrain from implementing such a policy, rather partner with agencies in the Ministry of Education to monitor the activities of such universities.

Speaking on NIPEM, Odiete explained that the institution, which was established some years back, is partnering with foreign universities such as HGU to improve the general literacy, career development and professionalism of many Nigerians and the economy sector.

“NIPEM operates on a well-organised integrative curriculum that matches international standards for effective learning and teaching delivery, students can study online, weekend, part-time or full time. Our priority is to ensure that students learn at their own pace and convenience,’’ he explained.

Stating that their primary objective is to provide mass education and employment to Nigerians and Africans, he added that the institution also aimed to raise competent professionals, effective leaders and entrepreneurs who will help in transforming the global economy.

On his part, Innime Righteous, vice chancellor, Highstone Global University, Texas, USA, who spoke on “Living for the future’’, described success as a fickle subject.

Time, according to him, has proven that success is a fickle subject as the most hard-working students may end up a very poorly paid government employee and a lackadaisical classmate may unlock hidden talents years later and become a global sensation.

“Of a truth, it is impossible to teach anyone how to succeed, especially in a world fraught with constant change. The variables are just too many.

‘’One innovation in science and tech such as the recent rise of AI, can literally throw a person out of his job, wrack his entire career and scuttle years of diligence and hard work and diligence alone cannot be the key therefore.

“But this notwithstanding, whenever l am asked how to succeed, l resort to a piece of advice l was given by my friend and mentor many years ago, one l have adhered to and seen work, l tell people to live for the future,’’ he admonished.

Speaking also at the event, Valentine Iheukwumere, a professor, revealed that the joint event between his institution and NIPEM is aimed to contribute towards the development of the educational sector in the country.

“HGU collaborates with affiliates colleges and universities via our software platform and brings together future leaders to develop solutions to challenging issues. We help students cultivate impactful learning, which is all–inclusive and all accessible,’’ Iheukwumere noted.

On her part, Rita Akpan, director, Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB), commended the NIPEM and HGU for encouraging the youth to go to school.

Speaking on the federal government decision of choosing eighteen years as the entry qualification in to tertiary institutions she said: “It is a good thing for the federal government to take that decision because as an educationist l discovered that so many problems that we are having in higher institutions now are students that are under eighteen years of age, these children cannot take care of themselves and they can easily be lured into all sorts of vices.

“Parents should be calm, because if they are in a hurry for their child to go to school, they may end up losing such child’’.

Similarly, Festus Ibiam Uko, a management consultant, who also spoke during the ceremony, emphasised the need for the young ones to go to school.

According to Uko, a PhD holder, an educated youth with a good job will not want to be involved in robbery or cyber-crime.

Highpoint of the event was the award of degrees, which included; Masters, PhD and Honorary Doctorate degree.