FG trains 56 UBE master trainers in Ibadan

The Federal Government has trained 56 master trainers for the recently launched Universal Basic Education (UBE) Effective Schools Programme, selected from states across the Southern part of the country, including Kwara and Kogi states.

Hamid Bobboyi, executive secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), who announced this in Ibadan during a 5-day training session for the participants, said that the programme marks a significant step towards enhancing educational quality and accessibility.

Bobboyi emphasized that the programme is part of UBEC’s broader efforts to address the dual challenges of the learning crisis and the high number of out-of-school children.

He said that UBEC has taken steps to achieve an effective UBE programme in 111 schools, adding that there are three UBE Effective Schools per senatorial zones and three in the FCT, selected as pilot for the programme.

The training of master trainers, according to him, is one of the activities in the implementation of the ESP.

“From here, you will be expected to cascade the training to the teachers in the 111 schools. This is in furtherance of the Commission’s plans to promote smart education at basic education level and lay an enduring foundation for the development of relevant technological skills to cope with the 21st century world.

“The Effective School Programme was designed to progressively improve instructional tools and practices to maximise the potential of both educators and students within the educational system.

“This initiative introduces a new perspective and practice in learning across the 111 schools previously designated as UBEC E-learning centers,” Bobboyi stated.

He further noted that the schools have been equipped with ICT equipment and alternative power supply to enable technology-supported teaching and learning.

“To this end, the Commission has established 37 Smart Schools, one in each state and FCT, with some already operational. A Digital Resource Centre (DRC) has been built and commissioned”, he added.

Read also: Bridging Nigeria’s unemployment gap with smart education

Also speaking, Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, executive chairman, OYOSUBEB, highlighted that the Board under his supervision has keyed into the smart education system initiated by UBEC.

He added that the Board is currently recruiting with the aim to employ 7,000 primary school teachers who are digitally literate.

Adeniran maintained that the efficient operation of the smart schools in the state will enhance the overall effectiveness of UBE delivery by ensuring that all educational programmes meet and maintain minimum standards.

Mayowa Aleshin, director, Teachers’ Development, UBEC, said that the UBE Effective Schools Programme represents a substantial investment in Nigeria’s educational future, with the aim to bridge gaps in learning and foster an environment where every child can thrive academically.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Post Primary School Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), has said that a total of 62, 000 persons scaled the application exercise for the computer-based test for teaching and non-teaching recruitment exercise.

The state government recently approved the recruitment of 7,500 teachers, and 3,000 non-teaching staff members into the state teaching service, as part of efforts to improve the post-primary education sector.

To fill the available positions, TESCOM has fixed Monday, July 29- August 2, 2024, for the computer-based test (CBT) for the applicants.

Akinade Alamu, chairman, TESCOM, who disclosed this in Ibadan on Thursday, said that 12,000 applicants applied for non-teaching service, while 50,000 applicants applied for teaching service, under TESCOM.

He noted that the venue for the exam is University of Ibadan Distance Learning Centre, Computer Based Testing Centre, Ajibode, Ibadan and that the Commission is executing the recruitment exercise in conjunction with relevant agencies such as Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Establishment; Office of the Head of Service; and Ministry of Finance.

He said specific date and time for individual applicants can be accessed through their portals.

Alamu instructed all applicants to print copies of their CBT examination schedule and their application print-out, bearing their passports, from the job portal, adding that the two print-outs will admit applicants into the CBT examination hall.

He maintained that applicants must adhere strictly to the time and date, sent to them, as loitering around the centre will not be condoned.

The chairman added that successful candidates from the computer-based tests will be required to appear for oral interviews.