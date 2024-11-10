FG to support art academy in bridging talent gap in creative industry

Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, has reiterated the federal government’s commitment to support art academies across the country to bridge identified talent gap within the creative ecosystem in Nigeria.

She made this known during the recent launch of EVVDEE Art Academy, as she expressed moves by the government to partner with the academy in a bid to produce more talents in arts.

“We shall be leveraging this template to improve the art and creative sector by investing in talent skills development and avail them necessary opportunities to become full-fledged artists,” she said.

She identified skills gap in the space, while commending the bold step to bridge the gap towards enhancing Nigeria’s arts market.

Fola David, Nigeria’s Guinness World Record Holder for Largest Drawing by an Individual and founder of EVVDEE Art Academy, stated that the institution will bridge identified gaps in Nigeria art industry.

He stated that the academy sited in Lekki, is positioned as a community for artists within and across the globe to learn, collaborate, exhibit works, access mentorship opportunities and develop.

According to him, the idea was inspired by observed disconnection amongst artists, noting that the academy will promote family-like bonding among learners and professionals in Nigeria and beyond.

“Certain things are key for artists such as exhibition and sense of family bond. I feel these things are lacking which was a major challenge for me in my journey. These and many more are what we aim to address with this academy,” David stated.

Read also: Nigerian creative industry can create 2.7 million jobs, says stakeholders

He disclosed further that the academy will offer art events, short term courses and masterclass sessions, with provisions also made for art exchange programme and residency for those outside Lagos and Nigeria to be equipped with knowledge and superior skills.

“In addition to training, we want to mitigate some of the social challenges faced by artists by bringing them together under one umbrella where they can meet once in three months to brainstorm on industry and trends as well as personal issues,” David stated.

He disclosed further that there is a standing agreement with the National Gallery of Arts (NGA) for exhibition opportunities and to invite visiting art lecturers from abroad as part of preparations for the academy opening in 2025.

According to him, the academy will also offer certification from the NGA for courses in painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, videography, animation, digital art and designs, amongst others.

Share