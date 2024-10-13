FG pledges renewed efforts to combat food inflation through increased production

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to boosting food production to curb food inflation and ensure food and nutrition security across the nation.

Aliyu Abdullahi, minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, gave the assurance during the presentation of the 2024 Wet Season Agricultural Performance Survey Report in Abuja, provided by the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS).

Addressing the issue of rising food prices, Abdullahi emphasised the ministry’s strategy to significantly increase agricultural production throughout the year.

“As part of the Ministry’s plan to address food price inflation, we are committed to ramping up production consistently,” Abdullahi said.

According to him, “As the rainy season concludes, we are transitioning into the dry season, with preparations already underway.”

He highlighted the government’s plan to harness Nigeria’s natural resources to boost food production, aiming for higher productivity.

Abdullahi stressed that identifying problems through performance surveys is essential for progress in the agricultural sector.

The minister also pointed to mechanisation as a key strategy to scale up food production, praising President Bola Tinubu’s leadership in advancing agricultural mechanisation, which he described as the future of Nigerian agriculture.

“We will continue pushing the boundaries of production, focusing not only on fieldwork but also on improving yields,” Abdullahi added.

Emmanuel Ikani, executive director of NAERLS, also presented key findings from the survey, noting that the cost of production for major crops increased in 2024. He revealed that 25 states distributed relatively affordable seeds, including maize, rice, cowpea, soybean, millet, sorghum, and vegetables.

However, Ikani reported that pest and disease outbreaks caused significant crop losses, affecting 35-45% of farms across an estimated 54,000 hectares. The Agricultural Performance Survey fieldwork was conducted from Sept. 8 to 15.

In his recommendations, Ikani urged the government to develop a long-term strategy for agricultural mechanisation and establish an agricultural trust fund to support farmers during emergencies.

