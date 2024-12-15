FG must develop, customise IT services for diverse industrial and educational needs – Don

Abdul Jaleel Kehinde Shittu, a professor of Information Technology, has stressed the need for government agencies on information and communication technology to move beyond rhetoric to project-based, by developing and customising IT services and solution for diverse industrial and educational needs.

Shittu, while delivering the 5th Inaugural Lecture at Fountain University Oshogbo, Osun State, themed, ‘Like Musa’s Staff, Like Nation’s Staff: ICT as a Tool for Development,’ posited that ICT includes a wide range of information, telecommunication, support tools and services that work together to facilitate communication thus, human factors that makes all these components to work together should not be neglected at all strategies of ICT development.

According to him, ICT cannot transform the future and fortune of this nation without complete adherence to established rules and best practices, “just as Musa’s staff was instrumental in parting the sea, allowing him to navigate a path even in the face of imminent destruction, ICT serves as a national tool that can propel this nation to enviable heights.

“As technology evolves, and artificial intelligence keeps changing the norms, the traditional way of farming should be redressed, reformed, and re energised to incorporate the modern AI- based agricultural practices made easy by appropriate developing and implementation of AI.”

The inaugural lecturer said he has explored the role of ICT as a bridge builder, affirmed that ICT capacity not only to construct bridges but also to forge meaningful connections across them, recommends “the 4Rs – Re-focus, Re-analyse, Re-engineer, and Re-assess approach to be adopted and adapted in addressing ICT deployment and developments.”

He pointed out that, “I identified nine isolated islands” each striving to achieve a common goal; to assist humanity by tackling complex and seemingly insurmountable tasks. Yet, the inability of these islands to interconnect remains a hindrance, their collective potential constrained – until ICT emerged as the as a solution.

“Facing a problem as formidable as the Pharaonic” challenge, Musa used nine distinct methods to overcome the immense obstacles before him. Similarly, I have harnessed ICT as a tool in nine diverse ways to provide practical solutions to human challenges.

“Through careful examination, I applied ICT as a consistent tool in diagnostic, testing, and maintaining solutions to various issues. Like Musa’s staff, ICT becomes the staff of nations.”

The varsity Don highlighted the importance of ICT in relation government activities, businesses, education, agriculture, religion, health, culture, safety among others, emphasising that “in government, ICT serves not only to restructure governmental processes but also to improve the flow of information and services between government entities.

“In government to business interaction, e- government tools simplify business interactions with the government, reduce bureaucracy, save time, lower operational cost, and foster transparency.

“In essence, ICT adoption within SMEs foster business growth and financial independence, with positive implications for national development: Like Musa’s Staff, like Nation’s Staff; ICT as a Tool for Development of Business and Financial Autonomy.

“There is an urgent need for government agencies and private establishments to build and operate telecom in the rural community in order to dramatically bridge the digital divide beyond phone usage.”

Share