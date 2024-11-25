FG grants Kogi approval to generate, distribute electricity

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has granted Kogi State the authority to manage electricity generation and distribution. The move aims to ensure efficient power supply and promote business investments in the state.

Abdulmutalib Muhammed, Commissioner for Rural and Energy Development, Kogi State, made the announcement during a press briefing in Lokoja following the State Executive Council meeting.

He noted that the State Executive Council had directed the electrification of the State Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp within one week, showcasing the government’s commitment to addressing urgent energy needs.

In a related development, Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communication, commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for his outstanding leadership.

He emphasized the importance of driving aggressive investment to improve the state’s economy and create job opportunities for the youth.

Also, Timothy Olona , Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, equally highlighted the government’s achievements in reducing food inflation, adding that over ₦9 billion has been invested in food security initiatives, with Governor Ododo’s wet season farming programme alone accounting for ₦7 billion in farm inputs and the deployment of more than 100 tractors across 7,324 hectares of farmland.

“Preparations are underway for the Kogi International Carnival, which will take place from December 1 to 7, 2024, offering an opportunity to showcase the state’s cultural tourism,” he said.

