FG commends ACReSAL for restoring Yobe community’s wetlands ecosystem

The federal government has commended Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), Nigeria Project, for restoring wetlands ecosystem in Nguru–an agrarian community in Yobe State.

Abdullahi Aliyu, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, who gave the commendation, described the ACReSAL action “wonderful work, outstanding achievement and a major boost to sustainable development.”

“Congratulations on the wonderful work you are doing,” said Minister, “Looking forward to more impactful interventions,” the minister enthused.

Abdulhamid Umar, the National Project Coordinator (NPC) of ACReSAL Nigeria Project, expressed gratitude the Minister’s endorsement of the work on the wetland ecosystem, saying that the recognition motivates them to continue delivering transformative results for the communities surrounding the Nguru Wetlands.

He noted that ACReSAL’s interventions in Nguru Wetlands have transformed the lives of 80,853 direct beneficiaries, including 59,871 farmers, 15,624 herders, and 5,358 fishermen, and indirectly impacted 515,969 people.

“The project has cleared 28 kilometres (385Hectares) of blocked waterways, restored vital ecosystems and aquatic life, enhanced food security through improved agricultural productivity, and supported local economic growth,” Umar said.

He disclosed that the project was aimed to expand its restoration efforts to 5,000 hectares across eight Local Government Areas, contributing to the preservation of Lake Chad.

“This endorsement reaffirms our commitment to sustainable development and community resilience,” Umar said.

Chuka Uroko SENIOR ANALYST - REAL ESTATE

