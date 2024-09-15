FG blames Nigeria’s high maternal mortality on poor health seeking behaviour of citizens

Mariya Mahmud, minister of state for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has expressed concern over Nigeria’s high maternal mortality rate, attributing it to poor health-seeking behaviors among citizens.

She made this statement during a medical outreach organised by the FCT Administration in Bwari community, where over 3,000 vulnerable Nigerians received free healthcare services and palliatives, including fertilizers and cooking gas.

Speaking at the event, Mahmud emphasised that despite the preventable nature of many maternal and child deaths in the country, Nigeria has continued to bear high burden. She highlighted that one of the primary reasons for the high mortality rate is the reluctance of some families, especially men, to allow pregnant women to seek antenatal care. She noted that proper antenatal care could prevent many health complications and fatalities.

“”We know Nigeria is one of the African countries with high number of maternal and child mortality and morbidity. Most of these reasons are factors that are preventable. Some of them is mainly attached to our attitude of poor health-seeking behaviour. Most of our men don’t allow our mothers to go for antenatal care. When you allow them to go for antenatal care, so many deaths and illnesses could be prevented,” Mahmud stated.

She also stressed the importance of immunization, noting that visiting healthcare centers allows medical personnel to educate parents on the advantages of immunizing their children against diseases such as polio. Mahmud also encouraged exclusive breastfeeding and proper nutrition for children as vital measures to reduce infant mortality.

The outreach, which was part of the Federal Government’s “Renewed Hope” initiative under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, aimed to provide direct access to healthcare for underserved populations.

The medical services provided during the outreach included eye screening, free eyeglasses, screenings for sickle cell disease, minor surgeries, and dental care. HIV screening and counseling were also provided by the Secretariat of Health Services and Environmental, FCTA.

“Today, we are here not just to offer medical assistance but to let the people of Bwari feel the direct impact of this administration’s efforts. This medical outreach will continue to reach those who need it most,” Mahmud added.

Adedolapo Fasawe, expressed the commitment and readines of the FCTA to continue to privide quality healthcare services to Nigerians, especially the indigent. She noted that the outreach which is ongoing is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.