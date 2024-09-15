FG backs Marie Performing Arts Academy on nurturing local talents

The Federal Government has given its backing to Marie Performing Arts Academy (MPAA) for its dedication to nurturing local talent and fostering content that reflects Nigeria’s rich culture and values.

Since its founding in 2010, MPAA has trained over 1,000 young performers and earned impressive accolades, including,1st Runner-Up, World of Dance Nigeria, Winner, Nigeria’s Got Talent (Seasons 1 & 2),1st Runner-Up, African Hidden Talent Show, Performances at the Lagos Christmas Festival, 1st Runner-Up, God’s Children Got Talent (GCGT) 2016 and Two students auditioning for Britain’s Got Talent respectively.

FG through the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice President) at MPAA’s recent event in Benin City, Edo State announced a donation of N5 million to promote Nigeria’s rich culture and values in the country.

According to them, the support to the academy came through the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Digital and Creative Economy (Office of the Vice President), Fegho Umunubo, who announced the donation, during MPAA’s wrapped up summer camp with memorable bonfire celebration.

The event witnessed the notable presence of dignitaries in the industry alongside key government officials, players in the industry including Joke Silva, veteran actress, and Bola Edwards, TV personality.

The evening brimmed with energy, as MPAA’s talented students promised the audience captivating performances in dance, music, and theatre.

But the night truly reached its peak with a game-changing announcement by Umunubo who, in his speech, highlighted the government’s dedication to nurturing local talent and fostering content that reflects Nigeria’s rich culture and values.