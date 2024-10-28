FeNPIA donates drugs, medical supplies to Borno flood victims

To complement the relief efforts by the Federal Ministry of Health for victims of the devastating flood in Borno State, the Federation of Nigerian Pharmaceutical Industry Associations (FeNPIA), donated medicines and medical supplies to the affected individuals.

A statement signed and made available to the media by the secretary of FeNPIA, the umbrella body for all pharmaceutical associations in Nigeria, alongside the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPharm), Femi Soremekun revealed that the donation aimed to address the urgent care needs of the individuals affected by the flood.

According to the release, the donation was made at the Borno State government house and facilitated by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, in the presence of the first lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum.

In his remarks, Muhammad Ali Pate commended FeNPIA for its timely intervention and emphasised the importance of such benevolence in alleviating the suffering of those displaced by the flooding.

Ali also noted that the donations, which included a wide range of essential medicines and medical consumables expected to prevent disease outbreaks and provide immediate relief for the health challenges facing displaced persons, is a reflection of the local capabilities of the member companies of the association who manufacture most of these products in the country.

While presenting the support materials to Governor Babagana Zulum, the president of FeNPIA, Okey Akpa stated that the association’s contribution underscores its commitment to working closely with governments at both federal and state levels and other partners to ensure that aid reaches Nigerians in need regardless of location or socio-economic status.

The release however, reads in parts: “This donation also demonstrates the capabilities of local pharmaceutical companies to meet the health needs of Nigeria across various therapeutic areas.

“The combined capacity of these local players to cater to Nigerians is even expected to grow remarkably with the implementation of the presidential initiative to unlock the pharmaceutical value chain of the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has continued to support the industry since the inception of his administration.

“We are optimistic the presidential initiative, championed by the Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Ali Pate and the Minister of State for Health, Tunji Alausa will be implemented in record time, and Nigerians will enjoy improved healthcare in the near future .

“The recent flooding in Borno State has caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure, displacing thousands of residents and leading to a humanitarian crisis. The situation has been further exacerbated by the threat of disease outbreaks in overcrowded IDP camps, where access to necessities like food, shelter, and healthcare remains scarce.

“Recognising the dire situation, FeNPIA has stepped in to complement the government’s efforts by providing medical supplies. The materials will be distributed in coordination with the state government and other humanitarian agencies to ensure effective and timely delivery to those in need.

“FeNPIA’s initiative reflects a broader commitment to humanitarian causes and community support. The association has assured that it will continue to collaborate with the government and other stakeholders to improve the health outcomes of the country.’’

