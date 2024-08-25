FCT-IRS boss pledges to revenue generation, staff well-being

Michael Ango, acting executive chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), has said he would work hard to improve revenue generation for the territory and prioritise staff welfare to create a positive, supportive and productive work environment for the employees.

Ango said this while addressing his staff during a virtual meeting. He explained that staff welfare would be his top priority but depending on the revenue generated.

He underscored the critical link between staff welfare and revenue collections, emphasising the need for concerted efforts to improve revenue generation within the agency with a view to have an improved cost of collection to cater for their needs.

He urged all staff members to work diligently towards achieving and surpassing the Service’s annual revenue target.

“My task here is to further deepen Mr. President’s reforms in the fiscal space in Nigeria, as we are all aware, the country is undergoing some significant reforms in the area of the economy, the fiscal space and of course taxation, and one of the important things the President wants to achieve in this regard is to ensure that all the sub-nationals in Nigeria have fiscal independence and they are able to cater for themselves.

“Abuja the Federal Capital Territory is an integral part of the nation, in fact some may argue that it is the most important city in Nigeria and in this regard, the Honourable Minister of FCT has a vision to transform Abuja to a world class capital city. The FCT-IRS is therefore a very important institution for actualising the Minister’s vision and one which has the potential to significantly raise revenue for the FCT.

“I know each of us is faced with one challenge or the other because of the broader economic issues in the country and that is why the staff welfare is going to be at the very top of my priority list, in this regard, we will be looking at what is obtainable in the Service currently, and we will try and improve it to the extent that we can.

“The good thing about staff welfare is that it is tied to our collection as a Service, and because we are funded by cost of collection,” Ango explained.

He further said that plans were on the way to provide more working tools for the staff to facilitate their jobs adding that a holistic review of the training structure is also on the agenda, with a commitment to tailoring training programmes to meet the specific needs of each department and unit.

Recognising the importance of professional development, he noted that staff who are members of professional bodies would be supported and expressed a desire to increase staff membership in professional institutions like ICAN and CITN to further enhance expertise within the agency.

The Chairman emphasised the values of professionalism, competency, and integrity. He outlined his strategic focus on four pillars: people, processes, platforms, and partnerships aimed at creating a service that excels in all aspects of its operations.

Central to the Chairman’s vision is the establishment of seamless internal and external communication channels within the agency. He encouraged staff to prioritise customer service and treat taxpayers, the agency’s major stakeholders, with utmost respect to ensure a positive and rewarding experience for all.

The Acting Executive Chairman, also cautioned that he would not condone any sharp practices in the system as every employee must take deliberate steps to uphold the integrity of the Service.

While speaking on the need to ensure transparency and integrity of the Service, the Chairman vehemently discouraged any act that would cause leakages.

As the FCT-IRS embarks on a new chapter under the leadership of Mr. Michael Ango, staff members are inspired and motivated to unite in pursuit of excellence and efficiency in revenue generation and service delivery.