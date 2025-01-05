Experts advocate proper branding, packaging of agro products at AWAP meeting

Experts in the agro processing and packaging have called for proper branding and wrapping of products so as to enhance their marketability both locally and globally.

They made the call at a round table meeting organised by the Association of Women in Agro Processing and Packaging (AWAP) which held in Lagos under the theme: “round table meeting towards greater 2025 in agro processing, branding and packaging’’.

According to the participants who include; women in agro processing, representatives of NAFDAC; SON; Bank of Industry; Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nigeria Export Promotion Council; Lagos State Employment Trust Fund among others, it would be needless to produce products that cannot be exported or be acceptable in super markets due to poor packaging and branding.

Speaking at the meeting, president, Association of Women in Agro Processing and Packaging (AWAP), Racheal Eyitayo Ariori regretted that most of the products of women in agro processing are not acceptable in stores adding, “majority of these women, their products are not been accepted by stores, the products cannot be exported because the women do not have access to finance, they are struggling and crowing, l feel that there are so much that is available with this current administration.’’

However, she stressed the need for the federal government to support processors so they can acquire packaging machines that would in turn prevent postharvest losses.

Explaining further, she said: ‘there are processors that are already in the business, the government can empower them so they can purchase packaging machines, most of these machines are expensive, an individual cannot afford it.

In her words: “we all know that packaging machines and materials are very expensive, must of these women do not have it, but if we have a central processing and packaging hubs, where a woman can bring cassava, then she will go out with her packaged garri, tapioca, packaged starch, that will reduce the postharvest losses that we are experiencing in this country, we have a problem of postharvest management and it is affecting our food security as a nation, because we produce more and we lose more because of the postharvest management, we have no freezers no cold rooms, no solar panel that we can help preserve these products.

“Take for instance, when you go to the market, you will discover that in every one tone of tomatoes, half a tone will get bad because there are no facilities to preserve them, if we really want to grow and be better, we need to have production and processing hubs where women can preserve their products’’.

This she explained would generate money for employees that would manage that facilities and thereby increase food security.

Also speaking at the gathering, Managing Director DeLuxe Flour, Chioma Ononye stressed the need for collaboration among women in agro processing and branding, adding that such partnership would strengthen their capacity as women.

She identified knowledge gap as one of the challenges facing women in agro processing and packaging and opined that such gap can be filled with training.

Driving her point home, she said: “whatever be the knowledge cap can be covered up through training. To make 2025 a great year, we must have a holistic review, to look at what worked in 2024 and what did not work in 2024 for us to be able to make adequate adjustment, and then looking at 2025 we must have a clear picture of the need for a proper branding, the consumers concept about branding is not what the producer has in mind, you must think like the consumer to be able to meet their expectation in packaging, also looking at the trend for packaging , it is not just copying what has been, a lot of attraction and creativity must come in to packaging to make it attractive to consumers.’’

Some of the representatives of the agencies that participated during the meeting commended the organisers of the event, saying such gathering would go a long way to encourage women in agro processing and packaging to attain greater height come 2025 and beyond.

Share