Experts advocate balanced reproductive technologies amid ethical, religious issues

While Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) offer promising solutions for couples facing infertility, experts emphasise that Nigeria must continuously navigate complex ethical and religious challenges to implement these advancements responsibly.

According to experts, a balanced approach is essential to harmonise medical progress with societal values, ensuring that ART not only provides hope but also aligns with the country’s cultural and moral frameworks.

In an open house discussion on fertility treatment and surrogacy, commemorating World IVF Day and celebrating Clearview Hospital and Fertility Clinic 7th anniversary, participants stressed that this careful integration is crucial for advancing reproductive healthcare while respecting Nigeria’s diverse beliefs.

“Many couples suffer in silence because they fear judgment. Stigma surrounding IVF and infertility treatments in some religious communities is a key issue,” explained Busola Jegede, an apostle and convener of Daughter of Destiny Interdenominational.

“We need to create an environment where people feel comfortable seeking help and discussing their options,” Jegede said.

She also said: “Waiting 15 or 20 years to address infertility is unnecessary when solutions are available. Early intervention can help couples start their families sooner and raise their children during their most active years.”

Addressing denominational differences, Jegede highlighted the need for religious teachings to adapt to modern medical advancements. “We must respect our faith traditions while also embracing the medical options available to us,” she said. “It’s about finding a balance and providing our congregations with the best possible support.”

Ridwan Jamiu, Chief Imam of Lekki Central Mosque, emphasised the moral dimensions of fertility treatments and the importance of aligning medical interventions with religious teachings. “Assisted reproductive technologies should be within the confines of righteousness,” Jamiu said. “While technology can help overcome infertility, it must not compromise the purity of lineage and family structures.”

Jamiu pointed out that while ART is generally allowed and helps people have children, Islamic teachings generally prohibit practices such as surrogacy and sperm donation, considering them inconsistent with the sanctity of marriage and family lineage.

“The Islamic perspective is that such practices are haram (forbidden). Artificial insemination or surrogacy involves elements that are not permissible within the religion. It’s essential to adhere to ethical and religious guidelines to protect the integrity of family and societal values.”

He also warned of the potential exploitation of economically disadvantaged women who may resort to surrogacy out of financial desperation. “Many women might be exploited due to their financial situation,” a participant cautioned. “We need to ensure that any practice of surrogacy is strictly regulated to prevent exploitation and ensure fair treatment.”

Read also:Experts explain how cautious urban planning will drive future cities growth

From a legal perspective, La-Olu Osanyin, barrister and vice-president of the World Association of Medical Law, emphasised the necessity for robust regulations.

“Science often moves faster than the law. We need clear regulations to ensure ethical practices and protect all parties involved, especially the children,” he said.

Osanyin noted that while Lagos State has made strides with ethical guidelines for ART, national legislation remains fragmented and insufficient.

“We need a holistic approach that involves all stakeholders, including medical professionals, religious leaders, and legal experts,” Osanyin argued.

He added that current regulations are piecemeal and often lack the necessary input from key participants, especially concerning the ethical complexities surrounding surrogacy. “Commercial surrogacy is a contentious issue,” he noted.

“While altruistic surrogacy is more acceptable, there must be compensation for the surrogate’s pain and suffering, without commercializing the process.”

Discussing access and treatment, Kunle Ajayi, managing director and CEO of Clearview Hospital and Fertility Clinic, said, “Accessibility to fertility treatment and surrogacy services remains a significant issue, despite significant advancements in IVF in Nigeria, with over 50 centers in Lagos alone offering the treatment.”

Ajayi noted that “Since the 1980s, IVF has become an established science here. Despite this progress, success rates vary, primarily influenced by the woman’s age, with higher success in women under 35.”

He added that surrogacy is also gaining prominence, albeit less common than traditional IVF. “We practice gestational surrogacy, ensuring no genetic link between the surrogate and the embryo,” he explained.

Looking ahead, the vision for IVF services in Nigeria remains ambitious. Clinics aim to provide top-notch services with a focus on safety, respect, integrity, and empathy. “Our goal is to be the leading provider of child services in Nigeria and beyond,” Ajayi said.