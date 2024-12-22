Excitement as families relive experiences with PlanetTalk’s transformative support solutions

It is excitement everywhere as Nigerian families share experiences of PlanetTalk’s transformative support solutions offered all through the year, especially in this season of festivities.

PlanetTalk is a revolutionary platform that seamlessly connects families in Nigeria with their loved ones in the United Kingdom. Besides remittances, the firm has become the go-to solution for ensuring vital support flows effortlessly across borders, transform how families experience care and connection.

PlanetTalk stands out as an all-in-one platform, offering affordable international calls, instant mobile top-ups, direct utility bill payments, and e-vouchers for groceries, transportation, and shopping at trusted outlets like Shoprite, Spar, Jumia, Uber, and Bolt.

These services address the unspoken yet pressing needs of families, making it easier for migrants to provide tangible support that uplifts and sustains their loved ones.

“From its humble beginning some two decades ago, offering low-cost international calling services, PlanetTalk has evolved into an enabling platform helping the migrant communities in the UK connect and support their loved ones back home,” Temitope Ayedun, managing director of the firm, said.

Continuing, he said, “our mission is simple—to bring convenience and care to families, ensuring that every act of support carries both meaning and ease.”

Margaret Adesanya, a nurse based in the United Kingdom, described her experience with PlanetTalk as superb. “Having used the PlanetTalk app for some years now, calling my family and sending them airtime credit, I am really impressed with the new electricity payment now available.

I have used it to buy electricity credit for my people and I just sent them the PIN to load. This is both stress-free and impactful,” she said.

Other testimonials highlight the platform’s transformative impact came from Fatimo Olowu, a trader based in Lagos. “Thanks to PlanetTalk. My cousin in London sends credit to my phone regularly. I’ll just hear the SMS alert and I’ll know the credit came from him,” she said.

Similarly, Akeem Abolaji from Ibadan noted, “I saw this thing about GoTV payment on their Instagram and I told my son, Quadri, in the UK about it. He has tried it and we like it. This will help us a lot, especially during the festive season.”

Millions of transactions were facilitated in 2023 alone, with users praising the platform’s transparency, speed, and reliability. A recent survey revealed that 85 percent of Nigerian families prefer direct, service-based support over cash remittances, emphasizing the need for practical solutions like those provided by PlanetTalk.

