EU, US urges FG to implement new policies to combat food insecurity amid inflation

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the European Union, and the Sahel consulting agriculture and nutrition limited have called for immediate action to address Nigeria’s growing food insecurity crisis.

At the annual Sahel Food System’s Change Makers Conference held in Abuja on Thursday, Melissa Jones, USAID Mission Director for Southern Nigeria stressed the need for innovative policies and strategic partnerships to tackle the food crisis fueled by inflation, climate change, and governance challenges.

Jones, noted that “31 million Nigerians are food insecure—equivalent to the population of a nation like Ghana.” She highlighted the sharp rise in inflation, which now exceeds 37percent, as a key factor that has made basic food items unaffordable for millions of Nigerians, worsening the country’s food crisis.

She advocated for a fundamental shift in Nigeria’s approach to agriculture, stressing that the country cannot solely rely on external food assistance, like Ready to Use Therapeutic Foods (RETF), to solve the crisis.

“We must focus on modernising agriculture and creating innovative financing solutions to strengthen food security,” she said.

Jones called for an overhaul of Nigeria’s food systems, from production and distribution to waste management, in order to build the resilience of smallholder farmers and boost their productivity.

In his remarks, Massimo De Luca, Head Cooperation for the EU in Nigeria, urged the Federal Government to prioritise policies that secure farming environments and empower local farmers.

“We must ensure the security of farms and improve market access for smallholder farmers. This is critical to addressing the root causes of food insecurity,” De Luca noted.

Ndubusi Anyanwu, Country Director, Mercy Corps, stressed that community-driven solutions are essential to solving Nigeria’s food challenges. He advocated for a shift toward localised agricultural growth models that can withstand Nigeria’s economic instability and climate challenges.

“Real change will only occur when communities are equipped with the tools and partnerships to tackle their own challenges,” Anyanwu stated.

The country’s food insecurity is further compounded by the devastating impact of climate disasters. Jones pointed to recent floods in Nigeria’s Northeast, which wiped out over 800,000 metric tons of food.

These extreme weather events underscore the urgency of modernising Nigeria’s agricultural systems, particularly through the development of irrigation systems to reduce the reliance on rain-fed farming. “We can no longer rely solely on rainwater; modernisation is essential,” Jones added.

Addressing the conference, Aliyu Abdullahi, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to back-to-back funding for the agricultural sector and the promotion of innovations like climate-smart technologies and improved seed varieties.

He noted that drought-resistant crops with shorter growth cycles were already helping farmers adapt to unpredictable weather, but emphasized that more needs to be done to fully harness Nigeria’s agricultural potential.

Temitope Adegoroye, Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting Agriculture & Nutrition Limited reiterated the importance of reshaping governance frameworks, including policies, regulations, and decision-making processes, to transform Nigeria’s food systems.

“As we strive for zero hunger, it is essential to adopt innovative governance models that offer fresh perspectives and practical solutions. Together, we can harness the power of innovative governance to ensure that all Nigerians have access to nutritious and affordable food,” he concluded.

