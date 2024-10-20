Enugu launches security Trust Fund, targets N20bn in the next four years

Chidiebere Onyia, Enugu State Secretary to State Government (SG) and representative of the Enugu State Governor, His Excellency Peter Mbah (m); Ike Chioke, chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) Enugu State Security Trust Fund - ESSTF (r, and Chinedu Ani, executive secretary/CEO, ESSTF, at the media launch of ESSTF in Enugu, recently

Peter Mbah, Enugu State governor, has said that the state was aiming at raising about ₦20billion over the next four years, with ₦5billion earmarked for 2024 alone as he launches Enugu State Security Trust Fund to take care of security challenges across all parts of the state.

Chidiebere Onyia, Secretary to Enugu State Government, who represented Governor Mbah at the event, said the funds would be raised in annual tranches to ensure continuous investment in security initiatives.

“We believe that through this collaborative effort, we can build a safer Enugu,” he said.

According to him. the governor was very excited about the Security Trust Fund, saying that security is one of his priority projects as it was one of the first things he mentioned to him when he was hired.

“His excellency believes that without security there is no way we can move our GDP, move our economy or even protect our environment and motivate investors to come,” he said, adding that it was one of the major reasons why he stood against Sit-at-Home in the state.

“We had a conversation about how we can set up a security trust fund and he asked me and few of us to do research around on how we can set up a trust fund that will reflect best practices, transparency and accountability. He wanted a security trust fund that will reflect that and he set out a frame work so that everything we will be doing will be under the law, and it was signed and His Excellency passed it into law,” he further said.

Onyia also said that every single person on the board was carefully selected from the garrison commander, the DSS that would help the board in the technical aspects and Chairman, Ike Chioke and secretary were selected based on integrity and experience; who knows what the task is all about.

The SSG said that the government already has prepared well with the establishment of command-and-control centre to monitor crimes across the state and have invested hundreds of millions before the security fund was fully inaugurated.

The Chairman of Enugu State Security Trust Fund (ESSTF) earlier in his address said the initiative was born out of the urgent need to address the security challenges that have plagued Enugu state, and that it marks a significant step toward creating a safer, more prosperous, and more progressive future for all the residents of Enugu State, under Governor Mbah

“He has set a bold vision to become one of Nigeria’s top three states by Gross Domestic Product (GDP). With an ambitious target of growing the economy from ₦4.4 billion to ₦30 billion, this vision relies heavily on attracting private sector investments, fostering an environment where businesses can thrive and wealth can be created in peace.

“However, this lofty aspiration is currently hindered by significant security challenges that have posed valid concerns for residents, investors, and tourists alike. As we all know, security challenges are a barrier to progress. And over the years, Enugu, like many states in the Southeast region of Nigeria, has faced rising insecurity. The challenges include violent activities from separatist groups, kidnapping, armed robbery, herders/farmers conflicts, and the proliferation of small arms.

“In addition to that, political thuggery, cultism, cybercrime, and other forms of criminal activities have also compounded the insecurity, leading to economic disruptions and a general sense of fear among residents. These issues not only affect the daily lives of our people but also deter potential investors; this is not good for economic growth and social development.

“The Enugu State Government, in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property while instilling confidence among the people, has inaugurated the ESSTF. This fund represents a strategic, coordinated approach to enhancing security infrastructure and ensuring that Enugu State becomes a sought-after haven for all,” he said.

According to him, “The ESSTF will function on the pivot of the public-private partnership (PPP) system. This is established to create a central coordination point for security resources and to strengthen the state’s ability to respond to security threats. By pooling resources from various stakeholders – including the state and local governments, corporate entities, NGOs, religious bodies, and individual contributors – we aim to enhance the overall security landscape in Enugu State. Our target is to raise ₦20 billion over the next four years, with ₦5 billion earmarked for 2024 alone. These funds will be raised in annual tranches to ensure continuous investment in security initiatives.

“We believe that through this collaborative effort, we can build a safer Enugu State that will attract investment, foster community development, and improve the quality of life for all residents. The ESSTF is governed by a diverse and experienced Board of Trustees, inaugurated on 13th February 2024. The board comprises distinguished individuals from the private sector, public sector, civil society, and security agencies. This is to ensure a well-rounded approach to tackling security challenges.

“I am delighted to serve alongside a team of accomplished leaders, including, Chinedu Joseph Ani, executive secretary of the Trust Fund Secretariat, representatives from the security organisations, including retired military and police officers, as well as influential figures from traditional, religious, and civil society sectors. This board is committed to transparency, reliability, engagement, stewardship, excellence, accountability, and strategic management of the Fund, ensuring that every contribution is used effectively to enhance the security of Enugu State.

“At the ESSTF, we recognise that transparency is key to building public trust, especially for a cause like this. As such, we have put in place robust accountability measures to ensure the proper management of funds. These measures include annual independent audit, real-time reporting, and town hall meetings. For the ESSTF to succeed, however, the collective support of all stakeholders must be plugged in. It is a collaborative initiative. Our goal of raising ₦5 billion in 2024 which requires contributions from various sources, including, state government.”

