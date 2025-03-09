Odeiga Jideonwo, president, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), has announced that the Enugu International Trade Fair will kick off on April 4, 2025, with the theme “Developing Nigeria Industrial Sector/SMEs for Economic Advancement and Global Recognition”

In a press briefing held in Enugu recently Jideonwo said that the 36th Enugu International Trade Fair promises to be a beacon of hope for Nigeria’s economic advancement.

“As it is incumbent, we are expecting that the fair would be declared open by Peter Ndubisi Mba, governor of Enugu State, whose drive for enabling business environments has helped to attract a number of multinational companies to participate in this year’s fair,” he said.

“It is also hoped that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who coordinates the activities of the chamber movement in the country, will also be on ground to give her blessings to the fair.

“The planning for the successful hosting of the 36th Edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair, for the first time in the history of the fair, began in the second quarter of 2024. The chamber is making appreciable progress to ensure that the fair is successful”.

Jideonwo said that the upcoming fair would therefore provide the cleavages to gauge the economic outlook of the nation.

“We are very hopeful that the trade fair would be a success, despite the challenges in the economic environment.

“Indeed, a number of strategies have been put in place by the chamber towards ensuring that all stakeholders realize a meaningful outcome from participation in this fair, including a number of side attractions that would interest the public.

“We took a bold step for the first time in November, 2024 and signed an MoU with Xavier Communications Ltd, one of the first 10 marketing consulting companies in Nigeria, to develop a robust marketing plan and attract meaningful exhibitors/companies to the fair.

“This move was in our quest to revive the glory of the Enugu International Trade Fair.

“We are happy that this step has proven to be in the right direction as we have been receiving streams of enquiries and interest from corporate/multinational organizations and institutions declaring interest to participate in the 36th Enugu International Trade Fair,” he said.

