Emir confers Sardauna Ilorin on Kwara Governor

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has been named the Sardauna Ilorin, a prestigious title that the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari said compensates the governor’s love and investment in the culture and tradition of Nigeria’s Southernmost Emirate.

That makes the governor the second Sardauna of the ancient town. His predecessor and the first person to hold the title in Ilorin was the multimillionaire philanthropist, Umar Saro who died a few years ago.

Sir Ahmadu Bello, arguably the most venerated politician in the old northern Nigeria in living memory, was mostly known for his Sardauna of Sokoto title.

At a brief event announcing the traditional title, the Emir commended Governor Abdulrazaq for his leadership qualities and his efforts to promote the interest of the community, including his unmatched support for the Durbar.

Reputed for his humility, hands-on approach to governance, and commitment to people’s welfare, the governor had earlier been given different traditional titles across the state, such as Soludero of Offa Kingdom; Sadaukin Lafiagi; Kauran Kaiama; and Akorede of Oro Kingdom, among others.

The Emir commended the governor for his excellent leadership role in the state and at the national level as NGF chairman.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, chief press secretary to the governor, quoting the Emir, said, “I am convinced that Governor Abdulrazaq is not only popular, but he also believes in and promotes our tradition and custom. He made sure he participated actively in the annual Ilorin Grand Durbar. So, he deserves the honour of a Chieftaincy title to do more. For this reason and by my prerogative power, I confer on you the Sardauna of Ilorin from today.

“In our long-standing practices, one of the prominent qualities we always consider before conferring chieftaincy titles is popularity. We usually consider whether or not such a person is famous within his immediate community and beyond.

“From all indications, Governor Abdulrazaq is popular both at home and abroad, and widely celebrated, to the extent of being chosen as chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

“Let us be thankful to God that we are gifted this kind of governor. Despite all forms of security challenges across the country, Kwara has been relatively peaceful. We must give credit to the God Almighty who accepts our prayers, and to the Governor for encouraging peace. That is why he has been progressive and he will continue to progress.”

The governor thanked the Emir for the traditional title, which he said is an encouragement to do more for the community and the people.

“On the conferment of the Sardauna of Ilorin title, it is said that it is not an ordinary title, going by the antecedents of those who have occupied the position across Nigeria. We are truly grateful and this encourages us to do more for our communities. Thank you very much indeed, Your Royal Highness,” he said.

The governor commended the Emir and other traditional rulers for maintaining the peace and stability in their domains, saying the Northern Nigeria Governors’ Forum believes that constitutional roles be given to the traditional rulers in the country.

“Today’s visit was to thank the traditional council personified by his Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, and to also thank him for the peace we enjoy during the protest across Nigeria,” the Governor said.

On the Governor’s entourage to the Emir’s Palace were the Majority Leader Kwara State House of Assembly, Oba AbdulKadir Magaji; cabinet members and other top officials of government, including Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Abubakar Abdullahi Bata; Commissioner for Communications, Bola Olukoju; Special Adviser and Counsellor to the Governor, Sa’adu Salau; Special Adviser on Special Duties, Abdulrazaq Jiddah; Non-Executive Director NNPCL, Ghali Alaya, and party chieftains.