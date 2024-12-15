‘Embers ignited’: How pain in the leg led Virginia Major, a grandmother, into writing a 400-page book on romance

When pain, anywhere in the body, strikes a grandmother and she flees to her children abroad, what would she likely do other than lie in hospital bed and brood in gloom?

But when pains struck Virginia Major, a pharmacist, and when she fled abroad to her children and grandchildren, the pain struck pain in her leg and a pen into her hand. By the she realized where she was, 400 pages of a novel were down, ready for publishing. Most of all surprises, the book, ‘Embers Ignited’, is a romance, not sorrow or adventure into misfortune.

Major, described as a distinguished professional with a remarkable career spanning over 44 years, was no writer and had not written a book before. So, where did the inspiration and the courage come from?

The clinical pharmacist and Rotary wonder woman explained the reason herself at the unveiling of the novel at the exclusive area of the Garden City where the British colonial masters chose to reside (Old GRA) close to the Brick House, the seat of power in the Rivers State capital.

The Fellow of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) who has established herself as a leader in her field with her passion for excellence and innovation, thrilled the elite audience of family, friends, and professional colleagues. She said; “Long story short, with disturbing prognosis (treatment course), I lived with the trepidation that I might never walk unaided. For an active and restless person like me, it was a sad and possibly a most depressing period of my life. After much sleepless nights, tantrums and resignation, I yielded to counselling and sought a distraction from my situation.”

With the determination to occupy her mind, Major, who is known to have attained and surpassed all the milestones expected of her, sometimes a little earlier than her peers, and who juggled education, career, family life and raising children exceptionally well, said some 48 hours after she asked Google how one writes a book, “I was inundated with scores of publishing companies soliciting to publish my book which was neither written nor did I even know how to write one.

“I remembered the word ‘Resilience’ which I have come to understand isn’t just enduring a setback, but the muscle you build any time you rise after being knocked down.

“So, I decided to write something, anything. Then came thoughts, stories, plots and the rest they say is history. I probably typed for at least 15 to 18 hours daily, with my laptop sharing my bed.”

Google linked her to many publishing houses in the US and one of them assigned her a virtual coach, one Ryan Cooper, when they discovered she was determined. “Though he knew nothing about my story or plot, he ensured that I wrote a few thousand words every week and encouraged me to let my emotions guide the emerging twists and turns. As if he knew, there were several.

“In the middle of getting the book ready, I was told that my feeble effort had come to well over 400 pages. I thought of the costs of production and where in the world I was going to raise the money. And I said to myself; “Ehen Virginia, who sent you?”

By April and May 2024, she had no plans of writing a book. “All I wanted was to feel better and slip into my 5-inch heels and get about my business.”

Major paused and said; “Then my bubble was deflated by my own children, nieces, nephews and friends. In fact, some persons in this room, who are in their 40s, 50s and even 60s told me to my face that they wouldn’t read a romance novel I authored. I was devastated and I asked why. Their reason was shocking, to say the least. They all want vivid, expressive, graphic, uninhibited, hot, steamy and erotic details, which they insisted would be necessary to sustain their interests in the novel. I couldn’t believe it. I was sad. How could I write all that?”

You need to know her background to understand her dilemma. She stated; “And please don’t get me wrong. Virginia, your friend, with a generous portion of courage and imagination, could easily write that. Virginia, mother of those children that I have and Aunty Bobo to numerous others, is expected to write even more. But Virginia, daughter of my father and sister of Christie, Furo, Alabo Eddie, Stella and many others, didn’t dare. She would be disowned.”

The hall quaked at this, but she went on: “Some of my friends tried to convince me that it was just fiction so the content didn’t really matter. What they did not know is that while they would still be relaxing and reading the book, I would be explaining to the supreme senate of Kalaomuso Polo and a family panel of inquiry. In fact, I go explain taya.”

So, she went on, “I promised that if I survived this and lived to write another, it will be so steamy they might actually be scalded.

“But this first time, I proceeded to introduce just a little vapour (not steam) in a few places along the story. Even at that, I have already packed and purchased a one-way ticket to Antactica and my flight is this afternoon, directly from Port Harcourt International Airport. My family and respected Alapu of Opobo are seated right here and do not need to read any riot act or invoke any disowning as I have already done that on their behalf.”

The book, ‘Embers Ignited’, attracted top reviews and attention. The author said: “Imagine acclaimed professors in the literary world – Prof Priye Iyalla-Amadi and Prof. Ibiere Ken-Madiako, agreeing to read this novel.

“Now for Prof Priye Iyalla-Amadi to accept to review this novel today, is beyond words.

Even if she scores me 5%, I will still dance and be happy. Thank you, my most respected professors.

“This book wouldn’t be possible without the support of loved ones like Ibim Semenitari. The launch wouldn’t be possible without a team of incredible men and women, business and professional people, who are leaders in their respective fields. Mudi Iyomi, Ivy Etokapan, Shittu Abdulrasheed, and many others. They retired me to the back seat and took up the planning for this event, working round the clock to make it possible. They have one thing in common – their regard for me, quite undeserved, and their belief in love. Thank you for believing.

“Finally, I want to reiterate that this is a personal and heart-felt exploration of some of the most intense of human emotions. The story was born from the depths of my heart, inspired by the complexities of love- the world’s oldest and most misunderstood and sometimes most confusing emotion.

“Most of us here are happy with their significant others. Some are soul mates and wouldn’t change a thing about their partners.

What is also true is that quite a good number will admit, perhaps only to their closest friends, that they had loved and lost sometime in their lives and never had the courage or opportunities to rekindle that one love.

“Some have never forgotten. Some still miss heartbeats when they remember. Some feel butterflies in their tummies and misty eyes, even after decades of separation. Whereas some just wonder without saying a word.

“I once had a driver, married with children, who one day, quite out of character, was waving frantically at a lady while I was seated at the back seat before he quickly remembered that he wasn’t alone in the car. From my vantage position, I noticed he had a smile on his lips and a dreamy look all day.

“Much later, I would ask him what all that waving was about. In a shaky but almost inaudible voice he responded. ‘Ma, I am sorry. That was the lady I almost married but I don’t know what happened. Anyway, she is married now.’ I didn’t need to ask more questions and I didn’t get mad at him either. The heart remembers.

“So, I dedicated this book to those who have loved deeply and lost without the possibility of a second chance with that one love.

“I hope Embers Ignited resonates with readers as it deeply acknowledges the universal human experience of love, loss, and longing.

“I hope it honours those who have faced heartaches.

I hope it validates the pain of missed opportunities and offers solace and connection to readers. I thank you most sincerely for honouring my invitation. It means so much more than I can express.”

Profile of an accidental author:

Some of her siblings and close associates that graced the book unveiling said they never expected to write books, let alone a romance novel. Some said they looked to dancing and songs; but, the book is here, and more may come.

Auntie Bobo, as Major is popularly called in the larger family, is Ibim Semenitari’s aunt. On the book unveiling day, Semenitari read her aunt’s profile with her own grace and glide. She said: “Since 2003, Virginia has been a devoted Rotarian, who for over 21 years, has served humanity and Rotary in various capacities, excelling in all assignments she has been entrusted with. She served as Governor of Rotary International District 9141 in 2020-21 which the apex position in a Rotary district. Her dedication to community service and leadership has earned her numerous recognitions and awards.

“As Rotary’s Ambassador for Girls’ Empowerment in Nigeria and beyond, Virginia served with passion as an advocate for girl child education, gender equality and empowerment.

“She is well-traveled and deeply cultured, having visited over 34 countries across all continents, broadening her perspective and inspiring her creative pursuits.

“She is a versatile artist and she finds joy in drawing, designing interiors, writing poetry and composing songs. She is known to be often unconventional as she generates ideas in unique and unpredictable ways.”

Semenitari said Virginia (Major) is a people’s person and very easily, she charms her way into the hearts of many including family, friends, associates, team members and people she comes across for the first time.

“She is a natural artist and this talent drives most of her interests and pursuits.

“In addition to her artistic talents, Virginia is a certified John Maxwell life coach, trainer, and public speaker, guiding others toward personal and professional growth. She is also a faculty member of Rotary Leadership Institute, Nigeria, which focuses on service and role-based training for Rotarians. She heads the institute in her district.

“She is strongly rooted in her hometown, Opobo, mentoring and supporting science education.

“She is a cultural icon and her creative juices can be felt and seen on play grounds and on vinyl with her voice on several Ibani records. Many people are unable to reconcile the Western style, Queen’s-English-speaking Virginia with the Ibani traditional dancing and singing Virginia.

“In recognition of her community effort as well as her humanitarian commitment, she was honoured as Ama Opu Orubo in Opobo Kingdom by the Amanayanabo of Opobo Kingdom himself.

“She is a recipient of numerous awards in recognition of her professional achievements, social and community service.”

“A dynamic entrepreneur, she stated, Virginia sits on the board of several companies and is the CEO of Virgin Creeks, Oddissy, Capricas Drugs, and Major Transformations, all limited liability companies.

“Above all, she added, Virginia takes immense pride in her family, having nurtured a close-knit family of remarkable children and grandchildren.

“Virginia Major is a shining example of dedication, perseverance, and excellence. With a career marked by numerous milestones and achievements, Virginia has inspired countless individuals through her work. As she expands her horizons as an author, we celebrate Virginia’s remarkable journey and look forward to the valuable insights and experiences she will share with us through her writing.

Your Excellency, Ladies and gentlemen, I introduce to you Virginia Major.”

The Opobo brand:

The Opobo people seem to be closely-knit and never seem to leave their own behind. This has been noticed in many public events especially birthdays, burials, and book events. When they give, they seem to dig deep. Also, when they have issues, they keep it close to when only they were together. They seem to value honour and dignity and know when not to castigate a brother or sister in public. They also seem to value friendship very much, making non-Opobo friends to feel family.

Thus, when it was time to support Aunty Bobo (Virginia Major), the invitees did very well. The review by the professor, Iyalla-Amadi, wife of the late literary sage, Elechi Amadi, picked the book from cover to cover and praised the author as a first timer who brought characters from five continents into one plot and played them perfectly well across cultures. The reviewer said the book offered many career tips using the professions of the characters and also showed deep knowledge of the major capitals of the world that may guide a reader.

The chairman of the occasion was an engineer, Knight, and Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) Adokiye Tombomieye, while a barrister, Mike Epelle, unviled the book.

To complement the title of the book and the subject of romance, two sonorous singers, Nathan Adiele and Joy sang the duet splits as interlludes that went down well with the graded audience.

The Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) was on ground through members led by the new president, Joy Esuku.

Virginia’s eldest sister, Christie Toby (PhD), was on hand with her husband, Gabriel Toby, onetime deputy governor (to Peter Odili) to grace the occasion and make top guests feel more honoured.

