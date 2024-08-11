Eight Orbit Urban Farms partner firms on sale of commercial plots in Plethora City

Eight Orbit Urban Farms, (EOUF), a research-based High-Tech Indoor Farm company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) engineering technologies for year-round crop production to combat food security challenges in Nigeria, has partnered Touch of Valentine Homes and Interior Ltd to unveil sale of commercial plots in Plethora City Epe Lagos.

The automatic profit-earning to buyers of a high-tech indoor-farm Plethora City commercial plots has become one of the hubs for Eight Orbit Urban Farms (EOUF).

This partnership between EOUF and Touch of Valentine Homes and Interior Ltd will open doors for investors and land buyers in Plethora City to immediately become part-earners of EOUF without additional investment fund required.

The land buyers/investors will continue to receive profit from the production and sale of EOUF’s produce. This investment opportunity will bring about year-round profits to land owners and investors in the commercial and residential real estate in Plethora City.

The purchase of land from Plethora City automatically makes land buyers/investors as “part-owners” of EOUF.

Valentine Mbamalu, chairman of Touch of Valentine Homes and Interiors Ltd, and Christina Igono, CEO of Eight Orbit Urban Farms Ltd, collaborated on the initiative for the benefit of Nigerians, giving them a one-of-a-kind investment opportunity.

“This will help buyers build generational wealth and also create an opportunity to eradicate poverty in the nation one family at a time.

“Eight Orbit Urban Farms’ mission is not only to solve the food security challenges in Nigeria and Africa through year-round crop production, but also provide different investment and wealth creation opportunities for families and boost the overall economy of the nation.

“Plethora City commercial plots are marketed by VIEELA Realty and Investment Ltd,” a joint statement by the firms read.