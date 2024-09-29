Edwards outpunch Essomba to emerge European champion

Charlie Edwards took a positive step towards securing a world-title shot after dethroning European bantamweight champion Thomas Essomba with a points win at London’s York Hall.

Edwards outworked Essomba for much of the 12 rounds, but the Cameroonian landed more of the power shots, specifically his left hook.

However, the points decision did not tell the full story of a close fight for the Englishman.

“Thomas is a tricky operator,” Edwards said after the fight, calling out Liverpudlian Paul Butler and disclosing he would like to fight any of the Japanese world champions.

“I’m a world champion, I want to fight champions. I’ve got options everywhere. All the champions are in Japan. I’d like to go out there.”

Edwards picks up the 20th win of his career as he looks to become a two-weight champion in the next 12 months.

The Sutton-born fighter held the WBC flyweight title from 2018 to 2019 but vacated it, citing issues with making the 112lb weight.

After 19 months of inactivity, he has now won three times in the past 15 months.

Edwards described the fight as a “personal” one for him, as his brother Sunny is Essomba’s manager.

Sunny, wearing a floor-length fur coat, applauded both fighters as they entered the ring.