Eastwing Aviation Institute matriculates pioneer students in Enugu

Eastwing Aviation Institute, a private aviation institute located at Emene in Enugu, has recorded a major milestone with the matriculation of its first set of students.

Speaking at the matriculation ceremony in Enugu, Christopher Edeh, founder of the school, said the event marked the formal welcome and induction of pioneer students into the Eastwing Aviation Institute family.

“This momentous occasion signals the beginning of an exciting journey, filled with discovery, growth, and transformation,” Edeh said.

He commended the matriculating students for choosing the institute as a gateway to building a rewarding aviation career.

He added that during their studies they will be provided with quality training in a world-class facility backed by a supportive environment that fosters excellence.

Edeh urged the students to become ambassadors of Eastwing Aviation Institute, upholding its values of integrity, professionalism, and innovation.

While acknowledging the cost of studying aeronautics, he appealed to Nigerians to support its scholarship scheme aimed at enrolling more students who had the talents and skills but lacked the resources to pursue their dreams in aviation.

Also speaking, Nnamdi Hojo, registrar of the institute, said the aviation sector is very reserved and specialised

He said the school has good equipment for aviation training and professionals in the aviation field to help facilitate the learning and growth of the students enrolled in the school.

“The school equally have about six professors in different sectors of aviation with master’s degree holders to make sure we give them the best for being our pioneer students.

“Students who are interested in obtaining knowledge in the aviation field don’t need to travel outside the country again because we will be giving students the best knowledge in the aviation field at an affordable rate,” Hojo said.

Meanwhile, Chinagorom Wogbo, a parent, said she was excited that her son will attend the institute, being the first of its kind in the Southeast.

She said she got to know about the institute on the internet, adding that her son’s insistence on studying aeronautical made her enrol him at Eastwing Aviation.

“I am very satisfied with the school and didn’t know that this kind of institution is now in the East,” Wogbo said.

Wisdom Adiele, a student expressed joy for the opportunity to study in the institute because the lecturers do their best to ensure the students know everything about aircraft.

Eastwing Aviation Institute is a privately owned aviation institute in Nigeria approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to admit science students that meet the cut-off mark of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The school will train the students in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Technology at National and Higher National levels.

Recognising that the cost of studying aeronautics can be expensive for many students, Eastwing Aviation Institute established the Eastwing Youth Foundation to seek funds to support underprivileged kids who have a dream in aviation but are financially handicapped.

This will enable it to enrol more students who have the talents and skills but lack the resources.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

