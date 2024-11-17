Dry season farming: Kwara senator rolls out empowerment for youth, women

Saliu Mustapha, the lawmaker representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, has flagged off a multi-million naira capacity-building and empowerment workshop focused on dry season farming and horticultural value chain for youth and women in his constituency.

The training, which kicked-off Thursday at the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority in Basin, Ilorin, is being conducted by the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) in collaboration with Gemstone Integrated Farm Nigeria Ltd.

Speaking at the programme, the senator, who was represented by Tunde Abdulkadir, his legislative aide, explained that participants drawn from the four local governments of Kwara Central, would be equipped not only with technical skills in dry season farming but also with practical knowledge of the horticultural value chain.

He assured the participants that, beyond the training, they would be empowered with the necessary tools and resources to put their new skills into practice.

Mustapha expressed optimism that the training would empower beneficiaries to become self-sufficient and contribute meaningfully to Kwara’s agricultural economy, even as he urged the participants to take the training seriously as it will improve their farming practices and enhance their livelihoods.

On his part, Joel Akindele Akinfasoye, NIHORT representative, described the programme as a rare opportunity, noting that the training would have cost each beneficiary hundreds of thousands.

Joel commended Senator Saliu Mustapha for always prioritizing the empowerment of his constituents, urging him not to relent in the good work he has been doing even before assuming office.

The NIHORT representative encouraged the participants to value the training and make good use of the knowledge acquired.

Abdulrasaq Fatimah, one of the beneficiaries from Asa local government area, lauded Mustapha’s effort in supporting local agriculture and enhancing economic empowerment in the community.

She posits that the skills and resources she will acquire during this training would enable her to become self-employed and create new sources of income.

Aduagaba Faruq Olaitan, another participant from Ilorin South, said he had gained insights into best practices for dry season farming, effective horticulture techniques, and strategies for maximizing yield and profitability.

