Don’t give up your dreams despite discouragements, Odesola charges music ministers

The RCCG Continental Overseer for Continent 3, Johnson Odesola, has urged young music ministers not to give up on their dreams despite the discouragements and challenges attributed to music ministry in the country.

Odesola, who was represented by Femi Olunuga, the assistant pastor in charge of RCCG Region 1, further urged music ministers to continually develop their skills to get better on the job. He prayed for all music ministers and asked them to draw from the everlasting victory that was won over 2,000 years ago because the devil is not happy with anyone in the music ministry.

Odesola stated this during the recent third edition of Kikida music empowerment concert organised by Kikida Empowerment Scheme in collaboration with Smile Media Development Concept Ltd, the publisher of Smile Entrepreneurship Magazine aimed at empowering innovative entrepreneurs.

Shade Oshoba, convener, Kikida Empowerment Scheme, stated that the concert was divinely given to create an atmosphere of deep worship with hymns to access. “You will agree with me more that we need divine intervention in Nigeria and since God inhabits the praise of his people, he will hear our cry in the place of worship and heal our land amid our praises.”

According to her, the focus is centered on using music to minister to the spirit, soul and body of participants while empowering entrepreneurs with business upscale to cushion the economic situation of Nigeria.

“What makes Kikida concert different from other concerts is empowerment. We have the privilege to minister to the spirit, soul, and body of the participants. People gather to worship and are sure to return home with pleasant surprises,” Oshoba stated.

She disclosed further that 200 packs of food items were given out to support households, while 30 young entrepreneurs were empowered financially to upscale their businesses.

Abosede Yinka-Ogundimu, general manager/divisional head, Providus Bank and keynote speaker, stated that entrepreneurs should avoid unsolicited expenses, just as they reduce expenses that are foreign exchange related.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Surviving in Business in a Harsh Economy’, Yinka-Ogundimu urged business owners to avoid wastage and ensure a top-notch storage system, embracing the cheapest energy sources to keep their business running.

“Kikiida 3.0 was a wonderful opportunity for believers to come together to glorify God. The atmosphere was electric, filled with intense worship. It was fascinating to see people from different walks of life come together to praise God,” Gabriel Adigun, stated.

