DLM Asset Management wins best Asset Management Company Award at AIDCA

DLM Asset Management, a subsidiary of DLM Capital Group, has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Asset Management Company of the Year at the African Industrial and Development Conference and Awards (AIDCA).

The AIDCA event, held at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja, included an exhibition and conference on July 4th, 2024, followed by the awards ceremony on July 5th, 2024. This annual event celebrates outstanding achievements and advancements in Africa’s industrial and development sectors.

DLM Asset Management was selected for this esteemed award amongst other prestigious companies in the industry, underscoring its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation within the asset management sector. As a key player within DLM Capital Group, DLM Asset Management consistently delivers top-tier financial services and makes significant contributions to Africa’s economic progress. This AIDCA Award is a testament to DLM Asset Management’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its impactful contributions to the African financial sector. This recognition solidifies the company’s leadership in the industry and motivates it to continue driving positive change and innovation in the region.

The AIDCA awards program honours diligent businesses across Africa, recognizing those that demonstrate exceptional innovation and excellence even in challenging economic conditions. The program also celebrates the contributions of remarkable business executives, companies, religious and traditional leaders, and professionals who drive economic growth through their innovations, technologies, and strategies

“We are deeply honoured to be named the Best Asset Management Company of the Year,” said Ugonnaya Osi, Managing Director of DLM Asset Management. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work in delivering outstanding financial solutions. DLM Asset Management remains committed to driving growth and development in Africa through our innovative asset management services. Our unwavering focus on excellence and client satisfaction will continue to guide our efforts as we set new standards in the industry and make significant contributions to the region’s economic prosperity.”