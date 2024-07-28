Digital Media & Social Movements in focus at inaugural PAU Press and CORA Book reading

The 2024 book Digital Media & Social Movements by Dr Nwachukwu Egbunike will be the first serving at the PAU Booklogue, organised by Pan Atlantic University Press and the Committee for Relevant Art (CORA). Discussants will include the author, a panel of lecturers from the School of Media & Communication, and two bibliophiles from CORA.

PAU Booklogue is a quarterly book reading and discussion series initiated by Pan-Atlantic University (PAU) Press and the Committee for Relevant Arts (CORA).

Head of Pan-Atlantic University Press, Dr Nwachukwu Egbunike, said the “PAU Booklogue is a novel initiative that applies scholarship to society and features and spotlights books and authors published by PAU Press in a ‘town-gown’ setting.”

Dr Egbunike added, “Since restructuring PAU Press in 2022, it has grown from modest origins into a full-fledged university unit, advancing the scholarly conversation in many disciplines with a wide range of books. PAU books include The Nature of Human Beings, Fundamentals of Business Ethics, Public Health in Africa: Sustainability Paradigm, Digital Youth and Social Movements, Structure of the Nigerian Economy, a Beginners Guide to Logic & Critical Thinking, and Issues in Media Ethics.”

Egbunike, also a Senior Lecturer at the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, was delighted about the development.

“The initiative is expected to generate robust conversations revolving around the thematic engagements of our publications while addressing critical social issues”, he stated. “This also advances the idea of a dynamic press as conceived by the Vice Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University, Professor Enase Okonedo, who is keen on the press meeting the University’s strategic goals.”

In a similar vein, the Programme Chair of CORA, Mr Jahman Anikulapo, said, “The idea of the Booklogue fits in well with CORA’s mandate to deepen literacy in the society, especially through its literacy campaign project, the BOOKTREK, launched over a decade ago on the side of our prime project the Lagos Book & Art Festival, LABAF, which clocks 26 years this November.”

The first edition of PAU Booklogue is slated for August 2024 and will culminate in a book discussion segment during the annual Lagos Book & Arts Festival in November.