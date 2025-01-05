Destiny Trust opens new 30-bed residential centre

The Destiny Trust, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) dedicated to promoting education and wellbeing among children, has officially launched its fifth home in Lagos and Oyo State, a new 30-bed space for street children and other young people within vulnerable categories.

Located within its Idera Centre in Ibadan, the new facility increases The Destiny Trust’s capacity to provide shelter and support to 120 children at a time in Lagos and Oyo State.

“This expansion is beyond just increasing our numbers. It’s about creating a home environment that is big enough to accommodate everyone, yet structured to meet individual child’s needs on their way to recovery,” said Abimbola Ojenike, Co-founder of The Destiny Trust. “There are cases of children we won’t be able to support except our homes are restructured in this way to accommodate the kind of diversity we see all the time, especially with children who have just been rescued.”

“And then, a new home means hope for many more children who are still out there on the

streets, under the bridges, in slums and other environments where they are vulnerable,” Abimbola Ojenike said.

Housing-insecure children face significant education challenges due to the lack of a stable environment from which they can attend school daily. To address this, providing shelter is crucial in offering stability and an environment that provides the psychosocial support children need to have a rewarding learning experience and live a meaningful life.

The Destiny Trust is dedicated to education, running an expansive program that enrolls or supports 1000 children annually to attend school across several Nigerian states, including recently in Lagos, Oyo, Taraba, Adamawa, and Borno.

The organization’s unique intervention focuses on the holistic development of children, incorporating them into a programme that delivers education to rehabilitated street children from primary to university levels. While under residential care, children are equipped with valuable skills in technology and arts. After completing the programme, they are reintegrated into families.

The Centres of The Destiny Trust house facilities for STEAM education, home accommodation, performing arts and recreational activities and are operated under licenses granted by the government in each state of operation.

