Democracy in short supply in Nigeria–Varsity don

Eugenia George-Genyi of the Political Science Department, Benue State University, Makurdi, has declared that there is no true practice of democracy in Nigeria.

George-Genyi made the declaration in a paper presentation at the 5th Annual National Conference of Nigerian Political Science Association held at the Federal University, Lokoja, on Tuesday with the theme, ‘Democracy and Good Governance :Efforts, Results and The Way Forward’, which was organised by the North Central Zone of the Association.

George-Genyi in her paper described democracy as the best system of governance world over, attributed forces against its true practice in Nigeria to electoral malpractice, insecurity and compromise of the nation’s judiciary amongst others.

“We have no alternative to democracy which must be guided by jealousy. Non adherence to true democracy has seriously affected our system in entrenching good governance in Nigeria. However, we should guide against allowing military rule.

“To build true democracy in Nigeria, we must embrace attitudinal change for the better in the conduct of democratic elections. We must strive to avoid cases of ballot box snatching, thuggery activities and declaration of fake results during elections,” she said.

She equally recommended Liberal Democracy as the most preferred system because of its concept of guaranteeing citizens’ rights and effective participation in governance.

“Liberal Democracy also promotes equality and liberty of all citizens as well as social justice. Improvement in Nigeria’s elections administration, provision of elections logistics, guide against insecurity and thuggery during elections will no doubt usher in true democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

“Federal Government of Nigeria should as well ensure judicial independence and empowerment of anti-corruption agencies.”

In his keynote address, Nanyen Audu Gambo , vice chancellor, Karl Kumm University, Vom in Plateau State, said that the theme of the conference would go a long way in stimulating and raising the interest of Nigerians on the way forward to install true democracy and good governance in the nation’s polity.

Represented by Adebola Bakari, he called on the citizens of Nigeria and government at all levels to join hands in the fight so as to attract democracy dividends that would enhance people’s living standard.

Abubakar Olarenwaju Sulaiman , chairman of the occasion, who doubles as the director general, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Abuja, who was represented by Nuhu Yakubu , former vice chancellor of University of Abuja, decried prevailing electoral fraud bedeviling Nigeria, advised government to shun autocratic democracy and embrace liberal and socialist democracy.

“Presently, what we have is no democracy in Nigeria. I want to categorically say that we have no good governance as a result of this development,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Olayemi Akinwumi , vice chancellor, Federal University Lokoja, the host of the conference, said that the theme of the conference would impact positively on Nigeria’s leadership roles to boost good governance.

He commended the association for considering FUL to host the conference saying that it is crucial to academic exercise, research and intellectual discussion.

“Our Leaders should be held accountable to justify reasons why they were elected into office,” he said.

