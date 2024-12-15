Deltans kick as politicians commence activities ahead 2027 election

…Say, ‘It is a distraction to embark on early politicking’

Nigerian politicians have come under heavy criticism for embarking on political activities towards 2027 general election rather than paying attention to the welfare of the masses.

Nancy Oluajor, proprietress of Firm Foundation Group of Schools, Asaba, in an exclusive interview with BusinessDaySunday, asked, “What are politicians trying to prove as they embark on political activities targeting 2027 general elections? Are they trying to raise our hopes that things would be better than it is now?

“The masses are suffering because of high cost of living brought upon us as a result of bad governance. Honestly, I’m praying for God’s intervention in this country,” she said.

Igwe Nzekwe, chairman, Delta State Forum of Clans, Kingdoms and President-Generals, speaking on the issue, described the early politicking as distractions to governance.

According to him, “Some of these politicians borrowed a lot of money to contest election. After they won at the elections, they were dragged to courts where they also spent huge amounts of money to win. As they occupy office, they continue to pay debts while creating a lull in governance. When the masses are waiting to have the dividends of democracy they promised, they have kick-started politicking.

“What have they achieved to prove that they have delivered on their campaign promises? Those who received funds for constituency projects, have they delivered the projects to their constituents?

“The masses are suffering and what the political leaders are doing is to give palliatives that doesn’t solve any problem, he said. Are the palliatives the dividends of democracy they promised during their campaigns? He asked. Even the palliatives are only given to their party members and cronies and not for all the constituents/masses.

“They should know that those who abandon their people and face early politicking will also fell when the elections come. They should know that it is the same masses that are suffering today that would vote them out. It is only their achievements that would speak for them to be voted our voted against when that time comes.

“Yes, we know issues of vote buying and electoral manipulations exist in Nigerian elections but sometimes they don’t work. Most of those who would contest next election would fail because Nigerians are getting wiser.

“We know the federal could dominate opposition parties because they have so much money but they should remember what happened in the recent Ghana presidential election where opposition candidate emerged winner. Same had happened in Nigeria where the APC emerged winner against the then ruling PDP. A ruling party at national or state level can lose to opposition party if politicians continue to care less about those that voted them to power.

“Way out: They should pay attention to their constituents and the masses than starting early political alignments. All these political alignments should be done late 2025 to early 2026. What can the masses do on this case? ‘For now, there is nothing the masses can do because there is no money in circulation. The people do not have purchasing power even as there is high cost of living in the country occasioned by bad governance.

“The masses are hungry. Food items are skyrocketing on daily basis. Before, as at this period of the year, you would have been seeing bags of rice flying up and down. It is not the case presently. People have no money to buy rice because a 50kg bag of rice is beyond the Nigerian worker’s minimum wage.

“The politicians can save themselves and the country by not embarking on early politicking. Let them work and let their work speak for them when the time comes for the elections.”

Jude Onyebade, a Catholic priest in Delta State, frowned at the early political activities in the country, Delta State inclusive.

“My take in this whole thing is that there should be a total turn-around on the country as a whole. We must not continue on this track if we must survive as a nation politically, economically, socially and otherwise.

“Nigerian state has been captured by the political elites because they don’t do elections in Nigeria. Some people using remote control to control Nigeria and they don’t care because you are not the one that put them in that position and you cannot do anything. That’s their belief. So, they do what they like with impunity, he said.

“Talking about their achievements so far. I would say they have achieved a lot negatively.

I mean, there is nothing positive to show for the over one and half years they have been in power. Look at Naira and Dollar rate and compare same with what it was before May 2023 when the current administration came on board. Look at fuel price too. Consider the prices of food items in the market and every other thing. So, they have achieved a lot negatively.

They say they want to fix Nigeria once and for all and they have done that negatively.

“In Nigeria, you do everything for yourself and no support from government yet they come and stress you up. Look at the Tax policies they are rolling out. What are you taxing when you don’t give people conducive economic environment for their business to thrive?” asked Onyebade who is the chief executive officer of Ifeanyichukwu Farms in Delta, who has stopped going to farm following his various ordeals in the hands of kidnappers.

